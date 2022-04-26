A 33-year-old Hazleton man was sentenced to up to five years in prison on Monday for entering a Fayette woman’s apartment in January and holding a handgun to her head.
Troy Allen McAllister, pleaded guilty in Fayette County District Court as part of an agreement with prosecution to third-degree burglary, a Class D felony, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. Counts of first-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense were dismissed.
He was sentenced to a pair of concurrent prison terms of up to two and up to five years, with credit for time served. Fines totaling $1,885 plus surcharges were suspended.
According to the criminal complaints, at about 2:30 p.m., Jan. 27, McAllister took a handgun from one apartment at 614 S. Main Street, Fayette, and entered another apartment where he held it to the resident’s head. He left, but returned to the location later and was arrested. He told Fayette Police that he removed the ammunition.