The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled against the former principal of a Catholic school who sued the Roman Catholic Diocese of Des Moines for fraud and defamation.
Phyllis Konchar, who served as principal of St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Des Moines for 19 years, was fired in March 2018. She later sued the diocese, St. Joseph’s Church and the parish priest. A district court judge dismissed much of the case before it went to trial, and a jury returned a verdict in favor of the defense on the remaining claims. That led to Konchar’s appeal and the Iowa Supreme Court’s recent ruling.
The dispute dates back to 2017, when Father Joseph Pins was appointed St. Joseph’s parish priest, giving Pins authority over the staff at St. Joseph’s School. Soon after Pins’ appointment, he learned a gym teacher had filed a written complaint against Konchar for harassment. In addition, a music teacher who resigned blamed Konchar’s “bullying” for her departure, and other employees told Pins the work environment was “toxic.”
Konchar had also hired an employee for the school office after Pins had specifically instructed otherwise, and paid one employee extra money out of her own personal account. Eventually, the diocese’s human resources director began an investigation in the fall of 2017, after which Pins placed Konchar on a performance improvement plan, part of which cited “a culture of fear and intimidation” at the school.
Konchar then used the school’s electronic messaging system to ask parents to attend a school board meeting and voice support for her “future employment.” Pins and Konchar then met several times with a mediator. In a subsequent mediation agreement, Pins asked Konchar to trust him and wrote, “I want to offer you my support, celebrate your success and help you reach your leadership goals; help you reach your retirement plans on your terms.”
On March 9, the dioceses’ human resources director sent a letter to Konchar that cited concerns with potential violations of the Iowa Wage Payment Collections Act and other statutes. That same day, Pins informed Konchar that her contract would not be renewed for the next school year, adding that she could finish out the school year if she did not publicly disclose the diocese’s decision to terminate her contract.
Konchar then sent an email to parents and staff informing of the decision and the fact that Pins “stated that I would be terminated immediately if I contacted parents, staff, or the board of education and told them about his decision. As you can tell, I have made the decision to be terminated.”
Pins then sent a letter to parents explaining there was “a pattern of conduct that warranted choosing not to renew Ms. Konchar’s contract.” Konchar then sent out an email calling Pins’ communication “outrageous” and taking issue what she called his “bizarre” behavior. “Frankly, he has no knowledge about school, about children, about humanity,” she wrote. The diocese responded with a press release citing “serious irregularities in the school administration” under Konchar’s direction.
Some claims dismissed prior to trial
A few months later, Konchar filed suit against Pins, St. Joseph’s Church and the diocese, alleging breach of contract, fraud and defamation. The district court granted the defendants summary judgment on the fraud and breach of contract claims, and on one defamation claim that stemmed from Pins’ statement that two pastors had been consulted as to Konchar’s conduct.
That left only the claims of defamation tied to the alleged “pattern of conduct” and the “serious irregularities in the school administration.” After a 13-day trial involving 36 witnesses and 100 exhibits, the jury sided with the diocese and Pins on the two claims.
Konchar appealed, arguing the district court erred in granting summary judgment as to the breach of contract claim and the two-pastors defamation claim, and had abused its discretion by admitting certain evidence.
In its April 14 ruling, the Iowa Supreme Court rejected those arguments. On the breach of contract claim, the court said “it defies credibility or common sense” to suggest that the mediation agreement in which Pins pledged his support for Konchar in some way amended her contract in a manner that guaranteed her employment until retirement.
As for the two-pastors defamation claim, the court stated there can be no defamation without a false statement. “It is undisputed that, indeed, Father Pins did consult with the two prior pastors about Konchar,” the court noted. “And both pastors shared concerns about Konchar.”
Two justices argue case shouldn’t have gone to trial
In a concurring opinion, two justices argued the case should never have gone to trial due to the “ministerial exception” that gives churches the sole authority to select and control who will minister to the faithful.
“Claims that should have been dismissed early instead survived summary judgment and proceeded to a multi-week trial that included testimony of a Roman Catholic bishop, a monsignor, two priests, the chancellor for the diocese, and a canon law expert,” Justice Thomas D. Waterman wrote. “The ministerial exception avoids such protracted litigation that itself unconstitutionally infringes on ecclesiastical matters.
“Churches are not above the law. But the First Amendment grants them broad leeway to hire and fire their own ministers, including the spiritual leader of this parochial school. These defendants’ costly entanglement with civil litigation in this case should have been avoided under the ministerial exception.”
Justice Matthew McDermott joined Waterman in that concurring opinion.