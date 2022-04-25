A Missouri-based carnival operator whose amusement ride injured a driver in 2018 while it was in transit was found liable Monday by a Buchanan County jury.
The jury awarded about $80,000 in damages to an Oelwein couple.
According to the lawsuit filed by Jason Steven Wachal and Jodi Wachal in June 2020, a metal bar or handle attached to a carnival ride being transported by an Evans United Shows, Inc. semi-trailer swung out and struck the car being driven in the opposite direction by Jason Wachal, seriously injuring him.
The semi-trailer driven by Evans United Shows employee Charles Duckett was westbound on 175th Street in Buchanan County at about 5:45 p.m. Thursday, July 5. Wachal was headed east in a 2013 Subaru Outback.
The bar struck the driver’s side of the car’s windshield, shattering it, severely damaging a roof pillar and seriously injuring Wachal. He suffered permanent impairments in several respects, expert witness Dr. Manshadi said, according to court documents.
The lawsuit claimed that Evans United Shows agents or employees were negligent in the “operation, repair, maintenance and loading of the carnival ride.”
The jury awarded $79,778 in damages to the Wachals, which breaks down as:
• $22,600 for past medical expenses,
• $5,000 for future medical expenses,
• $12,500 for past loss of full mind and body,
• $12,500 for past physical and mental pain and suffering, and
• $10,000 for past loss of spousal consortium.
The Wachal’s were represented by attorney Max Kirk of Waterloo.
According to court filings from Evans United Shows attorney Christopher P. Jannes, of Des Moines, the carnival operator contended that all or some of Jason Wachal’s personal injuries “were caused by other events that are unrelated to the accident, and that either preceded the accident or occurred after the accident.”
District Court Judge John Sullivan is awaiting post-trial motions and an accounting of court costs before entering his judgment on the verdict.