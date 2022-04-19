A 19-year-old awaiting trial over destruction at the Fayette County Fairgrounds last summer is now charged with second-offense third-degree sexual abuse.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Isaiah Cecil-Hakeem Duffield on Monday. He is accused of forcing a sex act on a 17-year-old female on April 10 at a West Union residence where she was staying overnight, according the criminal complaint.
The Sheriff’s Office conducted a week-long investigation and was assisted by the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office after the 17-year-old who reported the assault was treated at a Decorah hospital.
Duffield, made his initial appearance Tuesday morning in Fayette County District Court and was charged with the sexual abuse count, which is a Class A felony with the repeat offense penalty enhancer.
Duffield was also charged with a state sex offender registry violation for allegedly not living at his registered address in Oelwein but instead was staying at different homes in West Union. It is the second violation he's been charged with this year and is awaiting trial on that original count.
At the time of the April 10 incident, Duffield was on also pretrial release on a second-degree criminal mischief charge. He is accused of being one of a group of young people who did an estimated $9,000 damage at the Fayette County Fairgrounds on June 20, 2021.
Duffield is on the registry after being adjudicated in Winneshiek County Juvenile Court on July 29, 2020, of third-degree sexual abuse.
He may face additional charges later, according to the court record, and attorney Whitney Gessner, of Postville, was appointed to defend him at state expense.
He is in the Fayette County Jail and bail is set at $6,000 cash only. A no contact order is in place to protect the alleged victim.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 4 at the courthouse in West Union.