A Marshalltown man is suing the city, alleging a police officer zapped him with a stun gun without cause.
Elder Soto Tejada is suing the city, Police Officer Ryan Dehl and Police Chief Michael W. Tupper in U.S. District Court.
According to Soto Tejada’s lawsuit, he was driving home on March 21, 2022, when Dehl, who was on duty at the time, began to follow him in a patrol car. After he pulled into the driveway of his home and went inside, Soto Tejada allegedly saw Dehl park behind his car, then “loiter around” the house, standing in the driveway. Soto Tejada claims he walked outside to speak with Dehl, asking “What do you want from me?”
While standing several feet apart, the two then discussed a traffic violation Dehl claimed Soto Tejada had committed. Soto Tejada then sought to end the discussion by asking Dehl to get off his property and then turning around to re-enter his home.
The lawsuit alleges Dehl followed Soto Tejada to the door and, with Soto Tejada’s back still turned to him, he unholstered his Taser and pointed it at Soto Tejada, stating, “Don’t move or I’ll tase you.”
Soto Tejada claims he stopped and turned around, with his hands remaining at his sides, and Dehl fired a Taser dart into his chest. Soto Tejada claims he collapsed to the pavement, and while on his hands and knees, yelled, “OK, stop, stop, stop, stop!”
The lawsuit alleges Dehl backed up several feet, creating a distance of roughly 8 to 10 feet between himself and Soto Tejada. When Soto Tejada began to stand up, Dehl allegedly “reactivated his Taser,” which resulted in Soto Tejada falling back to the pavement while shouting, “OK! Stop!”
Dehl then handcuffed Soto Tejada, walked him back to his patrol car and placed him inside. Criminal court records indicate Soto Tejada was then ticketed for reckless driving and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, both of which resulted in a guilty plea and a fine.
The lawsuit alleges it is unconstitutional for law enforcement to use excessive force against an individual who is not fleeing or resisting arrest. It seeks unspecified damages for civil rights violations, assault and battery and excessive force.
The defendants in the case have yet to file a response to the lawsuit.