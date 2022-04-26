A 35-year-old Clermont woman was sentenced on Monday to prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine (more than five grams), a Class B felony.
Ashley Marie White accepted a plea agreement that sent her to prison for up to 25 years, with credit for time served. Two other second-offense counts for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana were dismissed and a $5,000 fine plus surcharge was suspended.
She admitted to buying two ounces of methamphetamine at around 5:15 p.m., June 16, 2021, from Shane Howard (Jr.) at the canoe access in the 1800 block of Agate Road, outside Elgin, which she intended to re-sell, according to court documents.
After White’s arrest, a search of her car uncovered more than 5 grams of methamphetamine divided into multiple baggies and appeared to be ready for delivery, according to the criminal complaint.
In December, Howard 37, of Wadena, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver, a Class C felony. He was placed on probation for two to five years on a suspended prison sentence of up to 10 years and a suspended $1,370 fine and surcharge. A $430 fine was imposed.