VINTON -- Tacoa Talley's trial for the murder of Jodie Bevans will stay in Benton County, after District Court Judge Chad Kepros denied Talley's request for a change of venue late Monday.
Defense attorney Aaron Hawbreaker argued that the trial should be moved due to "negative local news reporting" which would taint the jury pool. He used six different news stories as examples, but in his decision, Kepros said:
"News reports which objectively and factually report the occurrence of the crime and the events surrounding the criminal proceedings do not give rise to the kind of inflammatory publicity which causes a substantial likelihood or prejudice in the minds of prospective jurors."
Kepros also pointed out that other than one story from the Vinton Eagle the other stories cited were from Dubuque, Iowa City and Des Moines.
"More significantly, there is nothing in the reporting which is particularly inflammatory. The news reports are largely accounts of the alleged facts of the offense. Opinions are not expressed as to guilt. There are some limited references to evidence as alleged in the publicly available complaint, but these references are likewise made in a matter-of-fact way without sensationalizing. There are some references to previous criminal history, but again such references are not pervasive or inflammatory. As the State argues, the publicity has been primarily factual in nature and there is no clear editorial bent to the articles offered to the Court."
Talley's trial will begin Monday, November 7 at the Benton County Courthouse.