Booster Club Minutes for April 6 in the OHS Library
The April meeting of the Oelwein Athletic Booster Club was called to order at 6:30 P.M. by VP Ron Voshell. Members and guests in attendance included Ryan Dietzenbach, Dick Arndt, Jason Yessak, Jean Logan, Ron Voshell, Lindsey Rechkemmer, Mike Mohlis, Cole Thomas, Collin Morgan, Bob Lape, Missy Jeanes, Erin Ryan, Bailee Craun, Nathan Craun, Emily Woods, Jamie Harrings, Terry Rex, Cole Hamilton, Jeannie Hamilton and Jordan Hamilton.
Minutes from the March meeting are posted on the website at oelweinhuskybc.weebly.com.
Minutes are also being shared with the Oelwein Daily Register to be printed.
The treasurer’s report shared the March month-end balance as well as a few outstanding bills. A fundraising committee will meet after the April meeting to discuss and streamline fundraising efforts for the next calendar year.
Morgan advised that the ice machine for the Sports Complex has been ordered and thanked the Booster Club for their support. It should be here a few weeks before the season officially begins.
Mohlis advised that the basketball programs had purchased an additional Dr. Dish as the Sacred Heart gym is being utilized more heavily. The item will be added to next month’s agenda to request funding support for this purchase.
Athletic Director Jamie Harrings shared that she has a meeting tonight to discuss girl’s wrestling.
Weather has not been cooperating for spring sports so competitions have been very limited or non-existent yet. She is working with coaches and other school ADs to schedule additional and makeup events. Academic standings all look good for spring athletes.
Discussion was held at the possibility of hiring a Strength and Conditioning Coach. The Booster Club would pilot the program for Summer 2022 and the school could look to add it to their budget beginning Summer 2023. The topic was tabled to the May meeting.
Congratulations to Bailee Craun (wrestling) and Cole Hamilton (boy’s basketball) for being honored as the February Athletes of the Month. Votes selected Austin Espe (bowling) and Neveah Stewart (girl’s basketball) as the next honorees.
Elections for officers will be held next month.
A liability waiver has been received to move forward with allowing the rental of the Husky Inflatable.
The Oelwein Athletic Booster Club will host its second annual golf outing on June 4. Registration will soon be open and shared. The request to approve startup and prize funds will be added to next month’s agenda.
Discussion was held in regards to coaches’ wish lists. It will be added to next month’s agenda as well.
Rex shared that they hosted their second event to celebrate MS students in February and will host the third one at the end of April. In mid-May, they will host a final event of the year to recognize students who participated in four activities (sports and/or fine arts) and are in good academic standings.
Meeting was adjourned at 7:08 p.m.
The next meeting of the Oelwein Athletic Booster Club is held at the Oelwein High School library at 6:30 p.m. on May 4.