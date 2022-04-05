A plea agreement will send an Oelwein man to prison for seriously injuring an infant.
Jacob Wesley Smith, 27, filed a written Alford plea on March 1, accepting conviction on a Class C felony count of child endangerment resulting in serious injury.
Fayette County District Judge Alan Heaven accepted the plea on Monday and bound the court to it. Smith is scheduled to be sentenced on June 13 to a 10-year prison term. A minimum fine and surcharge will be suspended and a second child endangerment count is to be dismissed, according to Heaven’s order.
Alford pleas allow defendants to deny guilt, while acknowledging that the evidence could lead a judge or jury to find them guilty.
According to the criminal complaint filed
March 4, 2021, Oelwein Police launched an investigation after a child born in December was admitted on Feb. 1 to a Waterloo Hospital and was soon transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics because of serious injuries.
The criminal complaint from the Oelwein Police says Smith admitted to dropping the infant on a futon and punching him once in the head with a closed fist.
Smith was arrested March 5 on a warrant.
A jury trial was scheduled to begin on March 30.