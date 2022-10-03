Friday, Sept. 30
At 12:59 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Nicole Marie Pingree, 38, of Oelwein, in the 800 block of East Charles Street on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of violation of no contact order.
At 3:24 p.m. officers arrested Natalie Jolene LaPole, 29, of Oelwein, in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue NE on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of violation of no contact order.
Saturday, Oct. 1
At 9:20 p.m. officers arrested Sarah Jayne Moore, 32, of Oelwein, on a charge of assault — simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made after a disturbance was reported in the 900 block of First Street NW.