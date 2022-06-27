Robert Dean Shadow, 42, of Plainfield, was sentenced to 40 years in prison on several sexual abuse and drug charges in a sentencing that included three felony cases.
Shadow pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including a Class B felony distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to deliver, distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) to a minor, and two Class C felony charges of third-degree sexual abuse and a Class D felony.
District Court Judge Chris Foy accepted Shadow’s guilty plea on June 1, and sentenced him to numerous charges.
The cases began with an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse. According to court records, the abuse was captured on videotape. Court documents say that Shadow gave a minor methamphetamine and showed them how to smoke it.
Two search warrants were executed at Shadow’s Plainfield home last spring.
In the first felony case from April 30, 2021, Shadow was charged with possessing methamphetamine with intent to deliver, failing to affix a drug tax stamp and second-offense possession of marijuana. Five baggies containing methamphetamine, a digital scale and a new package of small baggies were found at his home. THC vape cartridges and a pipe used to smoke marijuana were found in toolboxes in his garage.
On June 28, 2021, Shadow was charged with nine counts of third-degree sexual abuse on various dates throughout April 2021.
Investigators viewed surveillance video evidence of the crimes.
In the plea deal, several charges were dismissed, including a Class B felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child, seven counts of Class C felony third-degree sexual abuse, three Class D felonies and serious misdemeanor second-offense possession of marijuana.
County Attorney Kasey Wadding and Deputy County Attorney Jill Dashner prosecuted the case.