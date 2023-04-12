VINTON -- The murder trial of Tacoa Talley of North Liberty moved into it's second day Wednesday morning with dramatic testimony from a pair of witnesses.
Michael Bevans -- the husband of murder victim Jodie Bevans -- testified at length about the events leading up to the murder.
He said that Jodie had encouraged step-daughter Samantha Bevans -- the co-defendant in the case -- to move back to the Bevans home to try and help her clean-up from a drug problem. And, while Talley was her boyfriend, he was not allowed on the property because of problems he'd had with the family in the past.
Yet, last June, Michael Bevans was sitting in his living room early one morning watching the news on TV when Talley appeared in the family kitchen, then took off when he was discovered. Shortly after that -- just weeks before the murder -- Michael and Jodie kicked Samantha out of the house.
The next witness called was Jason Wells of Walker. Wells testified about being approached by Samantha Bevans at a I-380 rest area, where he was living in his car. Bevans asked Wells if she could hire him to drive her to an appointment in Cedar Rapids later that day and he agreed. When he picked Bevans up for the appointment, Talley was with her and before long, Wells said he had been drawn into what turned out to be the plan to murder Jodie Bevans.
Under questioning from prosecutor Monty Plantz, Wells said that Talley and Samantha Bevans took his car keys, cell phone, identification, Cash Out card and threatened to harm both Wells and his dog if he tried to get away. He said Talley and Bevans took his car the night of July 14 when they drove from Cedar Rapids to Shellsburg and allegedly murdered Jodie Bevans.
However, under cross-examination from Aaron Hawbreaker, Talley's court-appointed attorney, Wells struggled to recall key points of the events, even admitting that he had been doing meth with the defendants.
"So did you stay because you were scared or because they had drugs?" Hawbreaker asked at one point.
"I was scared," Wells said. "Well, both."
The group eventually ended up in at hotel in Bettendorf, where Wells and his dog finally got away and went to the Bettendorf police.
The prosecution was still presenting its case as of Thursday morning before resting its case. The defense was then scheduled to begin presenting its case on Thursday afternoon.