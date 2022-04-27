A jury trial is scheduled to begin next week in Clayton County over crop dusting chemicals allegedly drifting onto an organic farming operation in the St. Olaf area.
Forest Hill Farm Products LLC filed suit on Sept. 11, 2020, against Landsgard Brothers LLC, which hired the crop duster. Barring a late settlement, the trial is to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, in Clayton County District Court and is expected to last up to four days.
Forest Hill claims that Landsgard Brothers was negligent because chemicals applied by helicopter onto adjacent leased farmland drifted onto the Forest Hill property on June 17, 2020.
Forest Hill Farm includes certified organic pasture. It sells certified organic, grass-fed beef and lamb along with pastured pigs and poultry, according to its website.
Not all of the claims from the original Forest Hill petition are making it to the trial. Forest Hill dismissed its claims against the crop duster in November 2020. On Dec. 1, 2020, the crop duster dropped his countersuit.
Also, District Court Judge Alan Heavens in April of this year dismissed Forest Hill’s claim of intentional interference with their business.
“A plaintiff may present a jury with mutually exclusive theories of liability as long as each theory has supporting evidence,” Heavens wrote in his order for summary judgment. “Here, Forest Hill claims that the Landsgards didn’t know and didn’t care if the chemicals they sprayed would drift onto Forest Hill property. Forest Hill also alleges that the Landsgards knew there would be drift and sprayed chemicals to injure Forest Hill. Because the latter theory is based on speculation instead of on evidence, Forest Hill’s claim for intentional interference with their business must be dismissed.”
He later added: “The Landsgards’ decision to spray chemicals may have exposed them to liability on one or more of Forest Hill’s claims which are going to the jury, but there can be no recovery for any intentional interference claims due to the lack of any evidence that the Landsgards’ conduct was intentional.”
Forest Hills Farm Products, LLC is owned by Glenda M. Plozay and Keith L. Koch.
Landsgard Brothers LLC is owned by Jordan and Jesse Landsgard, also of Saint Olaf.