VINTON -- A 24-year old man has been charged with 2nd degree theft from his employer, U.S. Bank in Vinton.
Jordan Allan Schoettmer of Vinton was arrested March 21 following an investigation by U.S. Bank inspectors and the Vinton Police Department< According to court filings, on four separate occasions between February and September of 2022, Schoettmer's cash drawer was missing funds. In total $2,199.91 was missing from the drawer.
In addition, on June 14, 2022 there was $1,500 missing from the general bank vault.
According Iowa Code, 2nd degree theft has a maximum sentence of five years in prison and fine of over $10,000.