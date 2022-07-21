VINTON — A 22-year old Vinton man is facing three different charges related to a sexual abuse case.
Nathan James Taylor has been charged with Sexual Abuse 3rd Degree, Sexual Exploitation Of a Minor, and Dissemination of Obscene Material to a Minor. The charges stem from an investigation by Vinton Police following an investigation that began April 15.
According to court records, Taylor had exchanged Facebook messages of a sexual nature with an underaged female and the two exchanged sexually explicit materials on Messenger over a one-week period from September 21-28, 2021.
Taylor was arrested July 13. After posting $10,000 bond, he was released under a no-contact order with the victim.
Sexual Abuse in the 3rd Degree is a Class C felony, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor is an aggravated misdemeanor and Dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to minors is a serious misdemeanor.