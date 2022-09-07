A former executive with a Black Hawk County company is alleging in federal court that the business bribed workers to help bust a labor union in the plant.
Sabrina Martin is suing Powers Manufacturing Co., a Waterloo-based business that makes athletic uniforms, in U.S. District Court. Martin was a salaried human resources specialist for the company beginning in November 2018. She alleges that in July 2021, the company’s chief financial officer, Brent Parks, revealed to her the company’s plan to “get rid of the union,” a reference to District Local 431 of the United Food and Commercial Workers’ Union that represented many of the plant’s production workers.
According to Martin’s lawsuit, Parks instructed her to tell employees that certain people would receive raises if they succeeded in eliminating the union. Another plant worker, Doug Snider, allegedly told Martin that company president Grant Weidner had promised that whoever helped rid the plant of the union’s presence would receive a financial reward.
Martin alleges she saw no other option than to go along with the plan and that for the next few months, the company “bribed employees to stop paying their union dues.”
In December 2021, Martin inquired about collecting pay during a planned holiday shutdown of the plant and was told to either use vacation time or apply for state unemployment benefits. She alleges she later called either the state or federal Department of Labor and was informed that it was illegal for the company to deduct wages from the checks of salaried, overtime-exempt workers during such a shutdown.
Later, Parks allegedly told Martin that Weidner was so upset about having to pay salaried employees during the shutdown that he was considering reclassifying all salaried employees as hourly. Parks allegedly told Martin that Weidner blamed her for the situation. Days later, the union was officially disbanded, the lawsuit states.
Several weeks later, Parks allegedly called Martin into his office and said, “Because you opened your big mouth and started all the s— with paying salaried, exempt employees for the shut-down, the officers are debating not even having a shut-down in 2022. If they decide to shut down, they will just make the salaried, exempt employees work the shut-down.”
Days after that conversation, Martin alleges, Parks told her he had to answer written interrogatories in a lawsuit filed against the company by a worker who was alleging Powers Manufacturing had violated the Family Medical Leave Act. Parks later emailed Martin the answers he intended to provide in response to the interrogatories, asking Martin to confirm the accuracy of his statements. After concluding the information from Parks was either false, somewhat inaccurate or incomplete, she refused Parks’ request, allegedly telling him she was not going to lie.
She called in sick the next day and then called the attendance line to report that she was quitting. The company later treated her departure as a firing, suggesting she was terminated after failing to show up for work, Martin alleges.
Her lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for violations of the Family Medical Leave Act and the Fair Labor Standards Act, and for wrongful discharge in violation of public policy.
In response to Martin’s claims, the company has denied all allegations of wrongdoing and stated to the court that all of its employment decisions were made for legitimate, non-retaliatory and non-discriminatory business reasons and were undertaken in good faith.
A trial date in the case has yet to be scheduled.