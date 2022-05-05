Bremer County
Sheriff’s Office
• On April 26: At 5:11 a.m., officers responded to a car v. deer collision on Hwy. 3. Adam Stephen Graunke, 45, of Oelwein was westbound in a 2018 Kia SUV in the 2900 block of Hwy. 3 East when the Kia struck a deer crossing the roadway. The vehicle suffered a BCSO-estimated $10,000 damage to the front driver’s bumper.
• On April 24: Officers arrested Corey Cardianus Walker, 35, of Waterloo, on an active Bremer County Warrant for failure to appear on the original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. Walker was picked up in Black Hawk County and transported to the Bremer County Jail, where he was held on a $1,000 bond.
• Officers were called to a report of a domestic assault situation in rural Waverly. The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.
• At 1:40 a.m., BCSO responded to a single-vehicle collision at Ivy Avenue and 200th Street. Matthew Thomas Rabenhorst, 18 of Denver was driving a 2009 Ford Focus when he missed the T-intersection sign and ran into the sign and ditch, causing a BCSO-estimated $3,500 damage to the vehicle and $250 to the T-intersection sign. Rabenhorst was taken by private vehicle to Waverly Health Center. He was cited for failure to maintain control.
• At 12:40 a.m., BCSO responded to a car v. deer collision on U.S. 218 South. Kaeli Michelle Myers, 23, of Waverly was driving a 2010 Ford Edge SUV when it struck a deer. BCSO estimated $2,000 damage.
• On April 23: Officers responded to a vehicle collision with a building in Tripoli. Following an investigation, Matthew James Payne, 40, of Evansdale, was charged with operating while intoxicated first-offense.
• On April 21: Officers received a report of a stolen trailer. The case is under investigation.
• On April 21 at 6:30 a.m., BCSO responded to a car v. deer collision at 252nd Street. Royce Eugene Saindon, 30, of West Union was driving a 2020 Ford F15 pickup when it collided with a deer, causing a BCSO-estimated $10,000 damage to the front end of the vehicle. The vehicle was disabled.
• On April 18: Officers arrested Tyler James Ruesink, 20, of Cresco, for operating while intoxicated first-offense.
• On April 14: Officers arrested Troy Mcallister, 33 of Hazelton on an active probation violation warrant.
• Officers arrested Cyrus D Banks, 37 of Waverly for driving while license barred.
• Officers received a report of damage to a garage that occurred at 3224 200th St. This matter is under investigation.
• On April 10: Officers arrested Justin Cason, 37 of Tripoli for driving while license revoked.
• Officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. Further investigation led to the arrest of Megan Butler, 30, of Waverly, for providing alcohol to minors.
• On April 8: Officers took a report of an erratic driver on 260th Street. When deputies arrived on scene, the driver Joshua Smith of Oelwein fled on foot. Deputies searched for Smith and later located him in the 2700 block of Navaho at a residence. After a lengthy standoff, chemical agents were deployed and Smith was taken into custody without incident. Smith was charged with burglary third degree, second-offense, interference with official acts, and driving while license revoked. Officers was assisted by Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Transportation, Denver Police Department, and the Denver Ambulance Service.
• At 7:24 p.m., BCSO responded to a collision at Sycamore Street in Janesville involving a parked vehicle. Trevor Glenn Dirks, 17 of Janesville was backing a 2005 Toyota Camry out of the parking space allotted for the apartment building when he stated his vehicle got hung up on the lip between the parking space and the roadway. Dirks advised he stepped on the gas pedal too hard to get from being stuck and struck the legally parked truck across the street, a 2019 Chevy Silverado pickup. BCSO estimated $750 damage to the Toyota and $1,500 to the Chevy.
• On April 7: Officers arrested Lesley Foster, 31, of Waterloo, for driving while license barred after her vehicle was stopped in the 2000 block of Hwy. 63 for a traffic violation.
• On April 5: At 5:49 a.m., BCSO responded to a car v. deer collision. Maggie Diane Ritter, 28, of Tripoli was driving a 2014 Ford Fiesta on US 63 South in the dark when the Ford collided with a deer. Ritter was transported to Allen Hospital by Denver EMS. BCSO estimated $10,000 damage and said the vehicle was totaled.
• On April 4: Officers charged Andrew Postel, of Waverly for two counts of violating the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.
• On April 1: At 7:47 a.m., BCSO responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a parked vehicle at the Waverly Naval Housing. Olivia Mae Runkle, 18, of Janesville, was traveling east on Walnut Court in a 2009 Chevy Malibu. An unoccupied 1999 Ford F15 pickup was parked legally facing west. The Chevy sideswiped the Ford from the opposite direction, causing a BCSO-estimated $1,500 damage to the Chevy and $1,000 damage to the Ford. Runkle stated that the sun was in her eyes and she may have had some frost on her windows obstructing her view.
Waverly Police
• On March 29: At 7:56 p.m., police arrested one male juvenile in the 900 block of First Street SE on a charge of criminal mischief fifth degree.
• On March 31: Police took a report of an assault that occurred about March 22 in northwest Waverly.
• Michael Brandt of Waverly was arrested with two warrants and, subsequent to his arrest, marijuana and paraphernalia were found on his person. Brandt was charged with possession of marijuana second-offense and possession of paraphernalia.
• On April 1: At 8:21 a.m., police responded to a collision at Fourth Street and 10th Avenue SW. Kayla Marie Elsner, 35, of Waverly, was southbound on Fourth Street SW in a 2016 Ford Fusion going through the intersection off Fourth Street SW and 10th Avenue SW. Elsner said her light was turning yellow as she went through the intersection. Glenda Shirley Timmer, 87, of Allison was on 10th Avenue SW in a 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan waiting to turn right at a red light onto Fourth Street SW. Timmer said she had a glare from the sun obscuring her vision. The Dodge turned onto Fourth Street SW, from the outside lane to the inside lane, striking the Ford on the front passenger side. Both units pulled into the McDonald’s parking lot and called law enforcement. Timmer in the Dodge was charged with failure to yield upon entering through highway. BCSO estimated the Ford had $6,000 damage; the Dodge, $3,000. The vehicles were driven away from the scene. No injuries were reported to the officer.
• At 9:52 a.m., police responded to 21st Street SW for a private-lot collision with a parked car.
• At 5:41 p.m., police responded to a collision in a private lot on Iowa 116 South.
• On April 3: Police took a report of a theft that occurred while at the Wooden Foot on April 2.
• On April 4: At 3:45 p.m., police responded to a collision in a private lot on West Bremer Avenue.
• About 8:55 p.m., police took a call of residents at Bremwood assaulting staff in-progress. Officers transported one individual to the Bremer County Jail for processing.
• On April 6: Police took a report of a burglary that occurred about March 25-27 on Fourth Avenue NW. This incident is under investigation.
• On April 7: Police were called the Waverly-Shell Rock High School for a report of an assault.
After investigation, a male juvenile was referred to Juvenile Court Services for assault.
• Police transported a juvenile from Bremwood to the North Iowa Detention Center following an assault and burglary.
• On April 8: Police were contacted by Wartburg College Security in reference to drugs found on
campus. After investigation, Riley C. Scofield was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana first-offense, a serious misdemeanor and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
• On April 9: Police arrested Jennifer Rose Eschen, 25, of Waterloo, at Kwik Star south in Waverly for driving while barred and operating while intoxicated second-offense after another individual approached an officer regarding a dispute between the two.
• At approximately 11:11 p.m., police were conducting bar checks at the Wooden Foot. Officers were flagged down by patrons who advised that another patron was highly intoxicated and needed to leave. This case is closed.
• On April 12: At approximately 5:28 p.m., police responded to a residence in the 400 block of West Bremer Avenue for a report of a disturbance. After investigation, Paul Matthew Hites, 46, of Waverly, was arrested and charged with one count of interference with official acts causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor, and one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor.
• Kalista Mohl, 18, of Cedar Falls and Noah Cross, 19, of Whitten, were charged with possession of marijuana-first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
• On April 14: Police responded to a two-vehicle collision on Iowa Hwy. 116 South. Alanna Naimmah Muhammad, 22, of Waterloo, in a 2009 Ford Escape, and Michael Vern Pinegar, 45, of Clarksville, in a 2008 Dodge Caravan, were traveling in the 2100 block of Fourth Street SW when they collided. Each driver said the other car turned into them. vehicle two turned into hers. Vehicle two said that vehicle one turned into them. It is unknown what actually happened, as there were no independent witnesses, police reported. Police estimated $1,500 damage to the Ford and $500 to the Dodge.
• At 9:11 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident. Jodi Renee Heine, 33, of Denver, in a 2014 Ford F250, and Tyler Eugene Robinson, 18, of Janesville, in a 1996 Ford F350, were both northbound on Fourth Street SW in the inside lane.
Heine stopped at the traffic signal for the business entrances to Kwik Star and Walmart. Robinson came up behind and attempted to stop and avoid Heine by turning left but struck the left rear corner of Heine’s vehicle.
The traffic signal for north and south bound traffic had a solid green light but also had a flashing red light. The east and west bound traffic signals had flashing red lights.
The contractor for the traffic signal had already been contacted and was en route to fix the issue. The Waverly Public Services superintendent was stopped in the outside lane next to Heine at the signal and was watching the signal and waiting for the contractor. The reporting officer had just seen the malfunctioning signal and pulled up to talk to the superintendent to see if the contractor had been called when the accident occurred. Due to the malfunctioning traffic signal, the officer will not be issuing a citation.
• At 8:20 p.m. police responded to a car v. deer collision on Horton Road. Shelly Ann Dillon, 47, of Sumner, was driving north on Horton Road in a 2017 Nissan Juke SUV and struck a deer. Police estimated the deer caused an estimated $3,000 damage to the front driver side bumper.
• On April 15: At about 11:22 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the 2900 block of
Fifth Avenue NW for an equipment violation. Nathan Tyler Woock, 18, of Shell Rock, was arrested for possession of marijuana first-offense.
• On April 16: Police responded to a criminal mischief complaint.
• On April 17: At 2:03 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on a gray Chevy Impala with no license plates near the intersection of E Bremer Avenue and Fourth Street. The vehicle slow rolled for almost a block before coming to a stop. Two male subjects were arrested, Dontavious Travell Butler, 25, Waverly, and Brandon Slade Langford, 30, Greenville, Alabama.
• On April 18: Police took a report that a Waverly resident was scammed out of $14,000, about April 12-April 18, by a telephone scam in which an individual claimed to be a grandchild who had been in an accident in another state and needed to be bonded out of jail and help with legal fees. The incident is under investigation.
• Police received a call in reference to a theft that occurred at Walmart. The investigation is ongoing.
• At 3:40 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle collision on Iowa 116 North/Fourth Street SW. Sarah Jo Long, 61, of Waverly in a 2019 Hyundai Elantra, and Jennifer Sue Renner, 36, of Janesville in a 2019 Subaru Outback, were traveling northbound in approximately the 2700-block of Fourth Street SW. The Subaru was in the inside lane traveling straight. The Hyundai attempted to merge into the Subaru’s lane, but did not make sure the lane was clear before merging. The Hyundai struck the Subaru with the front driver side of the vehicle, damaging the front passenger side of the Subaru — police estimated $2,000 damage — and front driver side of the Hyundai — police estimated $3,500 damage. Both units pulled into the Kwik Star South parking lot and called law enforcement. Both units were driven away from the scene. Long was cited for improper use of lanes.
• On April 19: About 5:29 p.m., police responded to an accident involving two vehicles with no injury reported at Iowa Hwy. 116 North/Fourth Street SW. The collision occurred at the intersection of Fourth Street SW and 10th Avenue SW, but the vehicles moved to an adjacent parking lot to await officer arrival. Kathleen Ellen O’Brien Liddle, 61, of Tripoli, was driving a 2019 Chevy Equinox, Norma Hodges, 66, of Readlyn, was driving a 2002 Toyota Rav 4. The Toyota was northbound on Fourth Street SW, stopped in traffic at a red light. The Chevy was stopped directly behind the Toyota. When the traffic control signal turned green, the Chevy accelerated too quickly and rear-ended the Toyota, damaging to both vehicles. Police estimated the Chevy had $2,500 damage; the Toyota, $500. Both vehicles were able to be driven away and no injuries were reported. Both drivers were given a copy of the driver’s exchange. O’Brien-Liddle was cited for following too closely.
• About 8:12 p.m., police made contact with a driver in the 100 block of First Street SW. After investigation, Spencer Gray, 21, of Clarksville, was arrested and charged with one count of operating while intoxicated first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
• On April 20, about 10:02 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle collision on Fourth Avenue and Eighth Street SW. Cynthia Peterson McGrane, 71, of Waverly was westbound on Fourth Avenue SW in a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV. Anne Marlene Becker, 73, of Clarksville in a 2018 Chevy Equinox SUV pulled out of the hospital parking lot and was southbound on Eighth Street SW. Police reported the Hyundai either failed to stop at stop sign or failed to yield right of way from stop sign, pulling in front of the Chevy, causing the accident. McGrane stated she looked but didn’t see the Chevy, police reported. The momentum of the accident caused the vehicles to continue west into the entrance of Waverly Health Center ER entrance. Police said both vehicles had the same amount of damage — the Hyundai had $3,000 damage; the Chevy, $3,000. McGrane was cited for failure to obey stop sign.
• About 2:02 p.m., police responded to an incident in a private parking lot on Fourth Street SW.
• About 4:58 p.m., police took a report of a scam having occurred earlier that day. This incident is still under investigation.
• On April 21: Police arrested Justin Orr, 28, of Waverly, for public intoxication and harassment third-degree.
• Police were notified of fake $20 bills that were brought into Veridian Credit Union. The department is investigating the transaction further.
• On April 22: About 4:26 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle collision in the 1100 block of West Bremer Avenue. Cameron James Hill, 19, of Chicago, was driving a 2004 Oldsmobile eastbound in the 1100 block of West Bremer Avenue. Daniel Joel Nading, 66, of Oelwein, was driving a 2022 Chevy Silverado pickup, leaving the north entrance of the Meyer Pharmacy parking lot and turning left. Nading said that there was a parked trailer/vehicle to his left and he pulled out to turn left and did not see the Oldsmobile coming east. The Chevy struck the Oldsmobile in the rear passenger side door and caused damages throughout this door and the rear quarter panel. The Oldsmobile sustained $2,500 damage to the front bumper, grill and lower frame, police reported. The Chevy had $5,000 damage. Both units pulled off of Bremer Avenue and into the pharmacy parking lot. Nading took responsibility for pulling out in front of the Oldsmobile and was cited for failing to yield upon a left turn. No injuries were reported.
• About 4:57 p.m., police responded to a stolen vehicle call from Bremwood. The vehicle and offenders were later located by Manchester PD.
• On April 24: At 12:10 a.m., police responded to a collision with a parked car in the 100 block of 11th Street NW. A 2021 Chevy Silverado K350 pickup was legally parked and unoccupied. Katie Rose Dulin, 36, of Cedar Falls, was in a 2021 Chevy Equinox SUV driving north in the 100 block of 11th Street NW and struck the driver’s side rear bumper of the pickup with the front passenger side of her SUV. The damages on the SUV started in the front headlight and quarter panel and extended the entire length down the passenger side, causing $9,000 damage, police estimated. Dulin called this accident in and admitted to drinking prior to driving. She was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated first-offense. Dulin is at fault for this accident, police reported.
• On April 25: Police took a report of vandalism to the restrooms in a business on Fourth Street SW thought to have occurred within the past half-day. The investigation is ongoing.
• About 2:01 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle collision at 10th Street and Second Avenue SW, near the hospital. Gayle Kathleen Robinson, 17, of Janesville, said she was driving a 2012 Chevy Malibu eastbound on Second Avenue SW and had just crossed the railroad tracks, and a 2005 Buick Park Avenue was leaving the Waverly Health Center green parking lot. The Buick’s driver, Randy Lee Wittenburg, 58, of Readlyn, pulled into the roadway striking the rear passenger side of the Chevy. Both drivers pulled over and exchanged information with each other. Robinson called her mother, who contacted police, who also spoke with Wittenburg by phone. Wittenburg said he had just left a doctor’s appointment and must have been distracted. He admitted it was his fault. The collision occurred and stated the only damage he had was “loosing” his front license plate. No charges were listed on the collision report.
• On April 27: About 8 a.m., police responded to a pedestrian v. car collision on Fourth Avenue SW. Daniel Oliver Wallace, 18, was driving a 2008 Chevy Cobalt. He dropped off a passenger at the Waverly-Shell Rock High School gym entrance and attempted to leave the parking lot and did not see the pedestrian walking. The pedestrian stated her hair was blowing into her face due to the wind. The pedestrian went to the hospital to get checked out. Her injuries are bruising at the time of the police report.
• About 10:39 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle collision on Iowa 116 North/Fourth Street SW. Bryan Raymond, 67, of Waverly, was driving a 2014 Ford Focus SE, and was stopped at a red light. Ivan Villalpando, 24, of Waterloo, was driving a 2016 Chevy Silverado K150 pickup and was not paying attention and rear ended the Ford with the front of his vehicle at approximately 20 mph. There was no damages to the front bumper of the Chevy. The Ford had minor damages to its rear bumper. Raymond did complain of some stiffness to his neck region as a result of the collision but did not request medical care at the time. Villalpando was at fault for this accident, however due to the damages being less than reportable, he was not cited.