Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
April 2
• A juvenile lost control of a 2001 Ford Ranger on a gravel road. The Ranger was traveling south and when the driver lost control it appeared the driver might have overcorrected, causing the vehicle to spin out before going off the shoulder and into the ditch where the Ranger rolled onto its top. When the Ranger came to its final resting spot it was on its top facing north.
April 4
• A 2009 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Nicholas James Hof, 33, of Shell Rock struck a deer.
April 6
• A 2015 Mazda CX5 driven by Scott Jeffery Klammer, 49, of Denver, struck a deer.
April 9
• A 2012 Nissan Titan driven by Admer Sadid Colindres Barrera, 43, of Hudson, struck a deer.
April 11
• A 2014 Ford Edge SEL driven by Monica Polendo, 48, of Waverly was traveling north on Fourth Street SW. A 2015 Nissan Rogue driven by Sherry Ann Gilley, 78, of Waverly, was stopped at the intersection of Fourth Street SW and First Avenue, facing east. Gilley did not properly clear the intersection which caused her to run into Polendo’s Edge. Gilley was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.
• An incident took place at the high school. The incident was investigated and one juvenile was charged with harassment in the third degree, a simple misdemeanor.
• Waverly police officers took a report of Fraud. This incident is currently under investigation.
April 12
• At approximately 6:37 p.m., Waverly officers responded to Bremwood Campus’ Woodhaven Shelter for a report of a male client that was assaulting a female staff member.
April 13
• At approximately 6:30 p.m., a 2012 Chevrolet Impala LS driven by Calista Michelle Barbutes, 24, of Waverly, was traveling North in the 300 block of Fourth Street NW. Barbutes looked down at her ankle that was injured at the local dog park. While looking down, she swerved to the right, striking a 2019 Subaru Impreza Premium which was legally parked. The Subaru was unoccupied. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage. No injuries were reported. The Impala was pulled to the side of the road and parked until a tow could be arranged by Barbutes. The owner of the Subaru was contacted and given a copy of the driver’s exchange.
• Waverly police officers took a report of an assault that occurred at the LIED Education Center. Subsequent to investigation, one individual will be referred to Juvenile Court Services for simple assault.
• A 1999 Freightliner driven by Mark Andrew Dunnick, 63, of Waverly, lost control around a curve, drove into the ditch, and overturned. Fertilizing compounds were spilled in the ditch.
April 14
• Brenda Marie Wolf-Porter, 54, of Waverly, was attempting to maneuver a 2016 school bus around a slop sign on a crowded street when school was getting out. When Wolf-Porter went past the stop sign, the tail end of the school bus struck a 2006 Honda Odyssey.
• At approximately 12:43 p.m., the Waverly Police Department was called to the Waverly Historic Lofts for a noise and possible drug use complaint. Subsequently, Natalie Ann Morel, 36, of Waverly, was arrested for disorderly conduct and huffing.
• A 2009 Honda Pilot driven by Rachel Lynn Dahl, 44, of Independence, struck a deer.
April 15
• A 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan was properly parked in the third parking stall at the middle school. Luann Sue Scallon, 69, of Waverly, driving a 2013 Ford Escape SEL attempted to pull into the second parking stall, striking the left rear corner of the Grand Caravan, causing damage to the Grand Caravan’s tail light and bumper. Scallon backed out and drove off. A witness saw the accident and wrote the license plate number down.
• A 2006 GMC Sierra driven by Larry Lynn Wedeking, 63, of Plainfield, was traveling south in the 1300 block of Badger (Old 218) when a tire blowout occurred. Wedeking lost control and went into a skid with the rear of the vehicle rotating clockwise. The Sierra entered the ditch sideways facing north where the wheels caught the ditch resulting in the vehicle rolling once and coming to a rest on the driver's side.
April 16
• Waverly Police officers took a report of assault. This incident is currently under investigation.
April 18
• Waverly officers took a report of vandalism at Duck Pond.
April 19
• A 2013 Chrysler Town & Country driven by John Jeffrey Schutte, 36, of Readlyn, was driving north in the Walmart parking lot. A juvenile was driving a 2010 Ford Edge too fast around the corner and could not react fast enough to avoid Schutte's vehicle. The juvenile hit Schutte's driver side fender causing extensive damage. The juvenile's vehicle was also damaged and both needed a tow. The juvenile was at fault.
• A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jeffrey Michael Mracek, 43, of Cedar Falls, struck a deer.
April 20
• Waverly officers took a report of vandalism that had occurred on April 4 after being reported by LIED Center staff.
• A 2013 GMC Acadia driven by Chelsea Rae Bright, 29, of Nashua, was traversing a curve to the right, when Bright became distracted by a fallen bottle within the car. She took her eyes off the road in an effort to retrieve the bottle, and ran off the road to the left before striking a curve warning sign post.
April 21
• A 2018 Ford Expedition Max driven by Lindsey Marie Keller, 40, of Janesville, and a 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by a juvenile, were stopped on Fourth Street SW for an upcoming stop light and traffic that was stopped for a right lane closure in construction that was a bit further south than they were. Niclas Anthony Lansing, 37, of Waverly, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu and had a bad cold and stated he was having a coughing fit and had his head down coughing and when he looked up it was too late and he struck the rear of the Trailblazer. The Trailblazer went forward into the rear of the Expedition. All three vehicles waited on the roadway until officers arrived. Officers had all three vehicles go to the nearby HyVee lot to complete the accident report. The Trailblazer's occupants went to the Waverly Health Center with a parent to be checked out. Keller drove away. Lansing was issued a citation for failure to stop in assured clear distance and drove away as well.
• At approximately 4:17 p.m., a 2021 Kia Niro LX was legally parked unoccupied when a 2019 Ford F150 Supercrew driven by a juvenile was pulling out of the parking spot next to her, side swiping her vehicle with his. The juvenile's vehicle had paint transfer on it. The juvenile was at fault.
April 22
• Brent Allen Clemons, 46, of Allison was readjusting their 2017 Ford Escape while parallel parking. A 2011 Buick Lucerne driven by Lisa Lynn Dummermuth, 52, of Elgin, drove by on West Bremer Avenue and struck the front end of the Escape with the passenger side.
• At approximately 12:06 a.m., Waverly officers arrested Lisa Dawn Buseman, 51, of Cedar Falls, for OWI at Kwik Star south.
• At approximately 2:40 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Iowa Plate ILJ079 for an equipment violation near the 2500 Block of East Bremer Avenue. Aaron Nathaniel Novak, 28, of Tripoli, was arrested for OWI first offense.
• Waverly Police officers took a report of drug paraphernalia in a dorm room on Wartburg Campus. This incident is currently under investigation.
• Waverly PD took a report of vandalism to the bathrooms at Kids Kingdom. It is still under investigation.
• A 2009 Chevrolet K2500 driven by Cliff George McMillin, 73, of Waverly, was traveling southbound on Hawthorne Avenue approaching 275th Street. McMillan crossed 275th Street, ran off the road to the right, drove into the ditch, and struck a utility pole. McMillan then reversed out of the ditch and left the scene of the accident. McMillan was located and arrested for OWI.
• A 2018 Toyota Sienna driven by Lisa Lynn Larue Sage, 52, of Cedar Falls, struck a deer.
• A 2007 Toyota Sienna driven by Brian Edward Jebe, 52, of Waverly, was eastbound on 260th St. The vehicle did not turn either direction at a T intersection but instead went off the road straight into the ditch. The ditch was several feet deep and it's believed the Sienna went airborne before coming to a rest on a barb wire fence. Jebe got out of the vehicle and laid in the ditch next to his vehicle for several hours before someone came across him. Jebe was transported to Unity Point Allen Hospital for treatment.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.