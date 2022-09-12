Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Aug. 17
• At 4:11 p.m. the Waverly Police Dept received a call regarding a no contact order violation by Matthew Lee Barta, 21, of Waverly.
• In the early morning hours a vehicle and house were egged.
Aug. 18
• A 2013 Ford SUV driven by Darryl James Averhoff, 61, of Shell Rock was traveling southbound on Fourth Street SW when a 2001 Pontiac Grand Am driven by Emily Rae Katzenburger, 23, of Tripoli, attempted to change lanes. Katzenburger did not see Averhoff in her blindspot and merged into the Ford SUV.
Aug. 22
• A 2021 Rock Cargo driven by Cole Michael Nie, 30, of Elk Run Heights, was stopped at the stop sign facing west at Fourth Street SW and Seventh Avenue SW. A 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Shawn Patrick Kohagen, 56, of Tripoli, was behind the Rock Cargo. Nie pulled forward turning south on Fourth Street SW. Kohagen moved forward and stopped at the stop sign. Nie stated he thought a Cargo door came open so he started backing up. Nie backed into the Silverado. Nie was cited for improper backing on a highway.
• At approximately 2:05 a.m., the Waverly Police Dept took a report of someone possibly being drugged earlier in the night at a bar.
• Waverly officers were dispatched to a driving complaint and were able to locate said vehicle. After further investigation, Waverly officers arrested Jessi Amber Franzen, 41, of Plainfield, for OWI first offense.
Aug. 23
• A 2013 Edge Ford driven by Mark Joseph Lay, 27 of Waverly, a 2006 Buick LaCrosse driven by a juvenile, and a 2019 Subaru Forester driven by James Frederick Sterba, 69, of Sumner, were Eastbound on W. Bremer Avenue and stopped in traffic on a red traffic signal at Fourth Street. The traffic signal turned green and traffic started to move. Lay over-accelerated and rear ended the juvenile who then rear ended Sterba.
• The Waverly Police department conducted a traffic stop at approximately 2 a.m. Subsequent to investigation, Abner Donato Ramirez, 19, of Shell Rock was placed under arrest for operating while intoxicated. Ramirez was transported to the Bremer County Jail and was released with a court date.
Aug. 24
• A 2013 GMC Terrain driven by a juvenile and a 2020 Ram ProMaster driven by Kayden Michael Bravender, 20, of Cedar Falls were southbound on Fourth Street SW. Bravender stopped behind a vehicle at a red traffic signal. The vehicle pulled forward to stop line and Bravender was moving forward to re-stop behind, when he was rear ended by the juvenile. The juvenile stated he saw the red light and was slowing to stop, but when behind Bravender could no longer see the red signal. When Bravender moved forward, the juvenile thought the light had changed green and rear ended Bravender’s ProMaster.
Aug. 25
• The Waverly Police Department took a report of an assault at the Lied Center. Subsequently a juvenile was charged with assault.
Aug. 26
• A golf cart was stolen from the Waverly Golf Course.
Aug. 27
• At 2:37 p.m., Waverly Officers were called to an assault. Subsequent to Officers investigations, Nicholas Steven Lathrop, 24, of Waverly was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury.
Aug. 28
• A 2013 Chrysler Town & Country driven by a juvenile was traveling westbound on W. Bremer Ave and slowed down to turn north onto Wartburg Blvd. A vehicle was between the Town & Country and a 2012 Ford Fusion driven by Mildred Irene Dieter, 88, of Waverly, and moved to the parking lane alongside the travel portion, passing the Town & Country on the right to turn north on Wartburg Blvd. The Town & Country waited for the vehicle to turn so they didn’t hit it. The juvenile stated he had his blinker on. Dieter stated that she was not sure if the Town & Country had its blinkers on. Dieter was cited for following too close.
• Lied Center staff were assaulted by a student and property was damaged. The student was charged with assault and criminal mischief.
Aug. 29
• A 2016 Dodge Journey was not occupied and legally parked. A 2014 Buick Encore Premium driven by Denee Deann Muller, 57, of Waverly, backed out of the driveway and struck the Journey’s rear bumper with her rear bumper. Damages were minor and no injuries reported. Muller is at fault for unsafe backing.
• A bicycle was stolen from Wartburg campus and the front tire was left with the lock.
Aug. 31
• Waverly Officers took a report of a fraud.
• The Waverly Police Dept received a driving complaint of a vehicle failing to maintain its lane.
Sept. 1
• At approximately 11:52 a.m., the Waverly Police Department was called in to a disturbance. On Sept. 5, the Waverly Police Department arrested Natalie Ann Morel, 36, of Waverly.
• A minor was charged with possession of a controlled substance for having a vape containing cannabis oil.
Sept. 2
• A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Joseph Michael Fettkether, 54, of Dunkerton, was traveling northbound in the 2200 block of Reed Avenue towing a farm implement. A 2013 Ford F25 driven by Kevin Lee Spier, 32, of Sumner, was traveling southbound in that same area. The farm implement attached to the Silverado was 17ft wide, and was across the center line of the roadway when the F25 met the Silverado, and a sideswipe collision occurred.
Sept. 3
• At approximately 5:18 p.m., Waverly officers conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of 16th Street SW. Subsequent to investigation, Gregory Lovell Robinson II, 33, of Waverly, was arrested and charged with one count of driving while license denied or revoked, a serious misdemeanor.
• At approximately 9:28 p.m., Waverly Officers responded to the 1400 block of Eighth Street SE for a report of a motor vehicle accident. This incident is currently under investigation.
Sept. 4
• A 2004 Chrysler SUV driven by Morgan Marie Jacobs, 18, of Clarksville, struck a deer.
Sept. 5
• At approximately 5:04 a.m. a Waverly police officer noticed debris on the roadway. Upon further investigation they located a telecommunications pole that had been struck on the north shoulder of the roadway. Debris recovered at the scene showed the run vehicle to be a 2009-13 Mazda 6. Police were unable to locate the vehicle.
• A 2013 Ford Taurus driven by Brianna Michelle Schares, 24, of Gilbertville was stopped at the stop light attempting to turn south onto Fourth Street SW from The Center parking lot. A 2013 Ram truck driven by Adan Godoy, 24, of Los Fresnos, was attempting to turn north onto Fourth Street SW. Godoy ran into the back of Shares’s Taurus after not maintaining the proper lane. Godoy does not have a valid license, but the accident occurred on private property so he was not cited.
• At approximately 7:27 a.m., the Waverly Police Department arrested Donald James Kielman, 19, of Waverly, for public intoxication. Kielman was taken to the Bremer County Jail.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.