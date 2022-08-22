Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Aug. 5
• A 2011 Ford Escape driven by Anna Maria Seggerman, 56, of Waverly, was initially traveling west on Highway 3. Seggerman stated she slowed down to make a left hand turn into a private drive. She believed she had her turn signal activated. Christian Kenneth Schmitz, 21, of Waterloo, driving a 2009 Freightliner, was also westbound on Highway 3. Schmitz was unable to slow down to avoid striking Seggerman’s Escape. Schmitz stated he didn’t think the Escape had its turn signal activated. A witness stated that he was unsure if he saw a turn signal but believed he observed brake lights indicating the vehicle was slowing down.
• A 2005 Kia Optima driven by a juvenile struck a deer.
• A 2020 GMC Sierra driven by Nicholas William Konen, 36, of Waverly, struck a deer.
Aug. 8
• A 2021 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Nichole Marie Malin, 42, of North Liberty, was northbound in 1500 block of Highway 218 when Malin struck a deer causing disabling damage to the front end of the Jetta.
• A 2022 Isuzu NPR driven by Kyle Joseph Kilcoyne, 34, of Benton, Wisconsin was northbound on Highway 63 and was turning to go west onto C33. At the same time a 2021 Jeep Cherokee driven by Evan Joseph Florez, 26, of Monticello, Minnesota, was southbound on Highway 63. When Kilcoyne got to the stop sign in the median, Kilcoyne stated that he stopped and looked, but did not see Florez’s Cherokee. Kilcoyne proceeded into the intersection and was struck by Florez. The accident caused both vehicles to become disabled/totaled. Both drivers were transported to Allen Hospital where they were treated for injuries.
Aug. 9
• A 2005 Ford F25 driven by Barry Jon Landers, 53, of Greene, struck a deer.
Aug. 11
• Bluhm Electric reported vandalism to an air compressor in their storage shed.
• A student at Bremwood campus assaulted a staff member, the minor male will be referred to JCS for assault.
• At approximately 11:30 p.m., Waverly Officers located a suspicious veh!cle at 2001 West Bremer Ave.
• Subsequent to investigation, Jerod Cox, 27, of Waverly, was arrested and charged with one count of Interference with Official Acts-Bodily Injury, a serious misdemeanor.
• A 2010 Ford F15 driven by Terry Ryan Adams, 45, of Cedar Falls, struck a deer.
Aug. 12
• A residence in the North East part of Waverly had their window screen damaged.
Aug. 13
• At approximately 6:55 a.m., a Bremwood staff member was assaulted by a client.
• At approximately 7:51 p.m., a Bremwood client began arguing with staff and refusing to follow their directions. Subsequent to investigation two juvenile males were charged with one count of Robbery Second Degree, a Class C felony. Will be forwarded to JCS.
• At approximately 7:51 p.m., several Bremwood clients began arguing with staff and refusing to follow their directions. Subsequent to investigation two juvenile males are each being charged with one count of Assault Causing Bodily Injury, a serious misdemeanor. Will be forwarded to JCS.
Aug. 14
• At approximately 1:05 a.m., Waverly officers conducted a routine traffic stop. Subsequent to investigation, Nathan James Hyde, 21, of Tripoli was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated. Hyde was booked into the Bremer County jail and released with a court date.
• At approximately 2:19 a.m., Waverly officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of 9th Street SE. Subsequent to investigation, Sarah McCahen, 36, of Waverly, was arrested and charged with one count of OWI Second Offense, an aggravated misdemeanor.
• Items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1300 block of 10th Ave SW over the night of Aug 13
Aug. 15
• A 2015 Honda Pilot was parked in the cul de sac in front of the driveway of 96 Vista Circle. A 2001 Chevrolet K2500HD driven by Trent David Hudson, 52, of Dunkerton was attempting to turn around in the cul de sac and his trailer clipped the front of the Pilot due to it being parked in the roadway. Hudson did not realize he had hit the front of the and left the area. Waverly police located the truck and trailer in the area in the 200 block of Oakwood Circle. Hudson stated he had just left the area where the accident occurred and he and his truck matched the description given by the Pilot’s owner. Hudson said he did attempt a u-turn there and could have clipped the parked car due to her parking in the roadway. Waverly got his information and returned to the Pilot’s owner and completed an accident report for the incident.
• At approximately 2:20 a.m. the Waverly Police Department stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation.
• Subsequent to the stop Andrew Douglas Schwab, 21, of Waverly, was arrested and charged with OWI First Offense, a serious misdemeanor.
Aug. 16
• Waverly Officers were made aware of an incident that had occurred. Subsequent to investigation, Bryan Victor Streich, 47, of Waverly, was arrested for Assault Impeding Flow of Air, an aggravated misdemeanor.
• A 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz driven by Tonya Kay Liddell-Tiedt, 49, of Sumner, was eastbound in 1900 block of C33 when the vehicle struck a deer crossing the roadway, causing damage to the front of the vehicle.
Aug. 17
• A 2013 Ford Edge driven by Adam Eugene Odom, 37, of Darlington, South Carolina, was exiting a parking lot turning left and made contact with the driver side fender of his car, with the driver side fender of a 2017 GMC Acadia Limited. Odom was at fault.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.