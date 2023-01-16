Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Dec. 29
• A 2010 Toyota Camry driven by Grace Leigh Lund, 21, of Waterloo, struck a deer.
Jan. 2
• A 2017 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Eric Alan Robinson, 44, of Waverly, struck a deer.
Jan. 3
• Waverly Police Officer’s took a report of a theft that occurred in the 300 block of West Bremer. This incident is currently under investigation.
• A 2022 Freightliner Semi driven by Brian James Michaels, 43, of Garnavillo, was westbound on Highway 3. A 2019 International 7500 driven by Lonnie Lee Brewer, 51, of Hazleton, was eastbound, operating a State DOT snow plow. Brewer crossed the center lane, causing the wing of the snow plow to make contact with the mirror and driver’s side glass of the semi.
Jan. 4
• A 2016 Jeep Cherokee Sport, driven by Jamie Hobbs Sloop, 38, of Waverly, struck a deer and the deer carcass went under a 2017 Freightliner Semi driven by Daniel Carl Stras, 61, of Hawley, Minnesota, causing disabling damage to the Freighliner. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
Jan. 5
• A 2006 Saturn Vue driven by Dustin Dale Holm, 27, of Greene, was backing and did not see a 2019 Honda Civic driven by Zachary Ashby Lancaster, 24, of Clarksville, behind it. It then backed into the Civic.
• At approximately 12:32 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a gray Chevrolet Tahoe with no plates for multiple violations. Kelvin Tyrone Nelson, 54, of Waverly, was arrested for OWI first offense.
• Waverly Police Officer’s took a report of vandalism that occurred at the LIED Education Center. The individual will be referred to Juvenile Court Services.
• A 2018 Kenworth truck driven by Shimri Lasha Caldwell, 36, of Cedar Falls, was northbound at mile marker 204 when the driver lost control of the unit, causing it to enter the median and turn on its side where it slid across the southbound lanes of travel and came to a rest on its side, blocking the entire lanes of southbound traffic. Caldwell indicated that he was driving around 50 miles per hour when he lost control on the 100% icy roads. Highway 218 southbound was temporarily closed down and traffic redirected until Rasmussen Towing could remove the vehicle and open the lanes of traffic.
Jan. 6
• A 2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited driven by Holly Ann Cashen, 57, of Waverly, was traveling in the 2900 block of Fourth Street SW and a deer ran in front of her causing a collision with the animal.
Jan. 7
• At approximately 2:12 a.m. officers from the Waverly Police Department made contact with the driver of a vehicle stopped in the traveled portion of a roadway. Subsequent to the investigation Lisandra Verdugo, 23, of Hamton was arrested and charged with OWI first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
• At 10:57 a.m. Waverly Police officers conducted a traffic stop in the 2900 block of Fourth Street SW on a silver Ford F150. Upon initial investigation, the driver was identified as Zachory Schick, 32, of Waverly. Officer’s noticed the smell of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and located multiple items of drug paraphernalia. Schick was transported to the Bremer County Jail on the charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana first offense.
• A 2011 Lexus R35 driven by Cuauhtemoc Justin Torres, 40, of Clear Lake, struck a deer.
Jan. 10
• A 2021 Honda CRV driven by Christine Carol Saur, 64, of Oelwein, struck a deer.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.