Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
June 10
• A 2021 Chevrolet Spark driven by Chloe Renee Lynn Hess, 23, of Toledo, Iowa, struck a deer.
June 11
• A 2018 Ford Transit driven by Lweh Ka Paw, 31, of St. Paul, Minnesota, struck a deer.
June 12
• A 2007 Buick four-door driven by Trenton Travis Taylor-Chappel, 22, of Waterloo, was traveling west on 270th St when it ran off the roadway into the south ditch. Taylor-Chappel continued west off the roadway before attempting to reenter the roadway approximately a half mile west of where he initially entered the ditch. The Buick then became hung-up on the ditch, coming to a stop.
• A 2007 Ford Taurus driven by a juvenile struck a deer.
June 13
• Waverly officers took a report of an assault that occurred at Bremwood.
June 14
• A 2013 Kia Sportage driven by Pearl Lucile Spore, 72, of Waverly, was attempting to turn right on red and did not see the bicyclist, a juvenile, coming.
• At approximately 10:14 p.m., Waverly officers responded to a call for service of a suspicious vehicle parked in the Walsworth family dentistry parking lot. After speaking with the subjects occupying the vehicle, officers searched the vehicle following probable cause. This resulted in Cayle Stewart Deboer, 18, of Allison, and Ayzian Acea Danye Pool, 18, of Waverly, being arrested for possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
• Deputy Nathan Tyler Sahr, 29, of Waverly, was on patrol when a deer crossed the road and struck the driver’s side of Deputy Sahr’s 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe patrol vehicle.
June 15
• Jon Tehven reported that he believed on May 20, while he was at HyVee, his 2014 Buick LaCrosse had been struck by another vehicle. Jon stated he did not know any information for the other vehicle. The damage is estimated at $1,100 and is to the passenger side rear quarter panel. At this time no other information about the situation is known.
• A 2023 Subaru Outback driven by Thomas Ward Haik, 52, of Maple Grove, Minnesota, struck a deer.
June 17
• Waverly police officers took a report of three female juveniles who had run off the Bremwood campus. Subsequent to investigation a juvenile will be charged with two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations and one count of interference with official acts resulting in bodily injury.
June 18
• At approximately 4:27 p.m., Waverly officers were called to respond to the Bremwood campus for a report of an ongoing assault on a staff member. Subsequent to investigation a juvenile has been charged with three counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, two counts assault causing bodily injury, one count interference with official acts-bodily injury and one count criminal mischief second degree and are being forwarded to Juvenile Court Services
June 19
• At approximately 8:37 a.m. Waverly officers came across a damaged vehicle on the side of the road. Subsequent to investigation the damage appears to be a hit and run incident.
• Waverly officers took a report of a theft from Hy-Vee. This report will be forwarded onto investigations.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.