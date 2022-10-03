Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Sept. 15
• A 2018 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Brendon Micheal Estling, 25, of Westgate, struck a deer.
Sept. 17
• A 2022 Land Rover was driven by Robert Paul Denny, 59, of Cedar Falls while under the use of alcohol. He was driving erratically. Denny did not stop for police officers that were displaying emergency lights and sirens. Denny left the roadway and entered the west ditch. When returning to the roadway, Denny struck a smaller reflective mile marker post.
Sept. 20
• Waverly Police Officers took a report of a juvenile exposing themself at the LIED Education Center. This incident will be referred to Juvenile Court Services.
Sept. 21
• At approximately 9:45 p.m., Waverly officers were notified by dispatch of a traffic accident in the 200 block of Eighth Street SW. The reporting party informed dispatch that the vehicle in question struck a utility pole and left the scene of the accident. Officers arrived on scene a short time later and met multiple civilians standing at the corner of Second Ave and Eighth St SW. They showed officers the utility pole that was struck, located on the east side of 8th St SW on the south side of the alleyway. One person stated that they observed the accident and that a dark colored SUV turned right from Second Ave SW and headed north on Eighth St SW. The witness stated that the vehicle turned abruptly and lost control and eventually struck the utility pole. The pole was still standing upright but was only held up by the wires. The witness then informed officers that the SUV continued north on Eighth St SW and turned left onto First Ave SW and parked. He observed the driver exit the vehicle and went inside a residence. Officers walked to the parked SUV and felt the hood of the vehicle, noting that it was still warm, indicating that it had recently been driven. Officers ran the license plate and it returned Caden Michael Trujillo, 18, of Waverly. Officers then went to 808 First Ave SW, which was where the SUV was parked. Officers knocked on the door and Trujillo came out. Officers asked Trujillo if he had been in an accident and ran into the pole. Trujillo stated that he did not but was slurring his speech. Officers asked Trujillo if he had been drinking and he again stated that he was not. Trujillo eventually admitted to driving to his friends residence but lost control of his vehicle due to a mechanical issue. He then admitted to striking the pole. Trujillo also stated that he did not have insurance. Trujillo was then cited for failure to maintain control and failing to provide financial responsibility. Officers collected a verbal statement from the witness and took pictures of the accident scene, including the skid marks in the roadway. A piece of the side mirror belonging to the SUV was also located at the scene of the accident.
• A purse and its contents was taken from a vehicle in the 100 block of First Street SE.
• A 2001 Dodge R15 driven by Keaton John Bell, 22, of Readlyn, was stopped in the roadway trying to move a turtle so it would not get run over. A 2014 Nissan Altima driven by a juvenile was traveling at approximately 60 mph and their vision was obstructed due to traveling westbound towards a setting sun. The juvenile was also using a hand held electronic device. The juvenile observed Bell’s vehicle and applied their brakes. The Altima struck the rear of Bell’s Ram, sending it into the ditch. When this collision occurred, Bell was standing by the driver’s door of the vehicle.
Sept. 22
• At approximately 1:44 a.m. the Waverly Police Department stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation.
• Subsequent to the stop Carlos P. Garcia, 51, of Edinburg, Texas was arrested and charged with OWI second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor.
• Waverly officers arrested Joseph Richmond Kress, 29, of Cedar Falls, for OWI in the 1500 block of Fourth Street SW.
• The Waverly Police Department was called to the Hartman House on Bremwood Campus for a report of an assault.
• A 2014 Chevrolet Impala driven by Bailey Jo Sievers, 21, of Nashua, struck a deer.
• A 2001 Ford Focus driven by Mark Roger Ponto, 63, of Greene, struck a deer.
Sept. 24
• A 1998 Dodge Dakota driven by David James Timmer, 63, of Fredericksburg, was westbound on Hwy 93 when Timmer attempted to make a left hand turn to travel south on Viking Ave. The Dakota was traveling too fast for Timmer to make the turn. The Dakota slid into the ditch on the southwest corner of the intersection and struck the guide wires supporting a utility pole. This caused two of the wires to become cut and the Dakota became disabled. Timmer was arrested and charged with OWI second offense as well as traffic violations. There were no injuries.
• A 2017 Nissan Murano driven by Joan Elizabeth Gamoke, 52, of Winona, Minnesota, struck a deer.
Sept. 25
• At approximately 1:33 p.m., Brooklyn Mae Moon, 18, of Monona, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu south on Fourth St SW in the right lane. As Moon attempted to merge into the left lane, she did not see Steven Edward Claude, 44, of Waverly driving his 2017 Ram 1500 Rebel and collided with the vehicle, damaging his front passenger door. Moon was at fault and issued a citation.
• At approximately 2:30 p.m., Waverly Police received a report of an attempted assault by a juvenile.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.