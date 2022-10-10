Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Sept. 22
• Kathleen Ann Gloede, 67, of Sumner, driving a 2021 Toyota Camry reported that she had backed out into the travel lane of the parking lot. She said that she saw Bonnie MArgaret Drenkow, 65, of Waverly, driving a 2018 Ford Edge, backing but could not get it going quick enough to avoid Drenkow’s Edge, backing into her. Drenkow reported that she just did not see Gloede’s Camry as she was backing and they collided.
Sept. 28
• A 2004 Cadillac Deville driven by Curtis Dean Sorensen, 63, of Plainfield, was traveling North on Horton Road when a deer crossed the road in front of the vehicle. Deer ran off and was not located. Damage was done to the front driver’s side headlight area. Cadillac was driven away by Sorensen.
• Waverly Officers took a vandalism report from the Palace Theater.
• Waverly Police Officers took a report of vandalism to a vehicle in the 600 block of 2nd Ave NW. This incident is currently under investigation.
• Waverly Police Officers took a report of a theft. This incident is currently under investigation.
• A 2014 Ram 150 driven by Zachary Aaron Wolff, 19, of Evansdale was northbound in the 2000 block when the vehicle struck a deer that was in the roadway causing disabling front end damage to the vehicle.
• A 2009 Lincoln Town Car driven by a juvenile failed to come to a complete stop while traveling south at the intersection of Dusty Ave and 240th St. There is a stop sign located on Dusty Ave at this intersection. The juvenile entered the intersection attempting to turn left (east) and was struck by a 2014 Honda CRV driven by Linsey Ann Schuldt, 43, of Tripoli, which was traveling west on 240th. Both Schuldt and a witness stated that the juvenile failed to come to a complete stop and yield the right of way. The juvenile was cited for this. A juvenile passenger in Schult’s Honda was transported by EMS for non-life threatening injuries.
• A 2022 Ford F15 driven by Nathan Ivan Gebel, 45, of Lansing, struck a deer.
Sept. 29
• Both a 2008 Honda Civic driven by a juvenile and a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Rhonda Sue Miller, 65, of Allison, were stopped in traffic in the 1300 block of Fourth St SW at a stop light. The juvenile rear-ended Miller’s Cruze. The juvenile stated his foot slipped off the break when he was reaching into the backseat for something.
Sept. 30
• A 2005 Honda CR-V SE driven by a juvenile turned around in a driveway and backed into a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, which was parked in the 1300 block of Third Ave SW. The juvenile stated she was focusing on the front of her vehicle and did not see the Cruze behind her.
• Waverly Police Officers took a report of a hit and run in the 1000 block of Leitha Terrace. This incident is currently under investigation.
Oct. 1
• A 2020 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Joseph Charles Baldus, 74, of Cedar Rapids, was slowing down to park. A 2013 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Lance Aaron Davis, 30, of Waverly, was following too close and ran into the back of the Blazer. Baldus was cited for violation and personally arranged for the Blazer to be moved. Baldus drove the vehicle away. Baldus’ passenger stated she had a stiff neck, but did not seek medical treatment
• At approximately 11:50 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on Iowa Plate JOR022. Maggie May Boeckmann, 26, of Allison was arrested for OWI first offense and child endangerment.
Oct. 2
• A golf cart driven by Ryan William Troyna, 38, of Waverly, was traveling in the 900 block of First Street S.E. and for unknown reasons laid his golf cart on its side. According to witnesses they saw Troyna shortly after crawling out from underneath the golf cart. Troyna sustained a large cut to his eye from the wreck. Troyna had a strong odor of alcoholic beverage about his person and admitted to drinking Troyna had to be transported to the hospital for treatment.
• A 2020 Kia Soul driven by Christo Listo, 34, of Waterloo, struck a deer.
• A 2009 Ford Expedition driven by James Kenneth Livingston, 41, of Waverly, struck a deer.
Oct. 3
• At approximately 12:28 a.m. the Waverly Police Department stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation.
• Subsequent to the stop Tammy L Evans was arrested and charged with driving while license barred, an aggravated misdemeanor.
• At approximately 12:48 p.m. the Waverly Police Department took a vandalism report from AEA’s LIED Education Center. They reported that a juvenile broke the entrance door’s window out with a rock. The juvenile was referred to JCS for charges.
Oct. 4
• Waverly Officers arrested Sanam Tamang, 23, of Waverly, from Wartburg college for possession of marijuana.
Oct. 5
• At approximately 12:01 a.m., officers located and arrested Jesse Richard DeGroote, 46, of Shell Rock, for warrants and driving while license barred.
