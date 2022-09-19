Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Sept. 8
• At approximately 8:07 p.m., a 2017 Nissan sedan driven by Scott Myron Destival, 54, of Denver, was traveling south in the 400 block of 39th street SE when a deer ran across the road. The Nissan struck the deer causing damage to the front of the vehicle. The Nissan was able to be driven away from the scene.
• A 2002 Ford F150 driven by Janette Marie Shannon, 61, of Parkersburg, was traveling westbound on State Highway 3 approaching Aspen Avenue. A 2019 Ford F15 driven by John Steven Egts, 63, of Shell Rock, was stopped on Highway 3 facing westbound waiting for oncoming traffic to pass before attempting to turn southbound at Aspen Avenue. Shannon saw Egts stopped, but was unable to stop and attempted to pass on the left while Egts was making the turn. The F150 struck the F15 rear-end.
• A wheel and tire from the F150 separated from the vehicle and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Jersey Jane Rosteck, 20, of Parkersburg, which was traveling eastbound on Highway 3 approaching Aspen Avenue. The witness was traveling eastbound behind Rosteck. Charges for OWI are pending for Shannon.
Sept. 9
• At approximately 7:26 p.m., Shenita Lorraine Hinton, 39, of Waverly, driving a 1997 Buick Lesabre, was traveling West on 2nd Ave SW when they struck a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado. The Silverado was legally parked and had no occupants. Hinton sideswiped the length of the truck causing severe, totaling damage. The Silverado was pushed into the back of a 2006 Jeep Commander, causing further damage to both vehicles. The Commander was also legally parked and unoccupied. Hinton’s Lesabre came to a stop and had severe damage, totally the vehicle. Hinton was subsequently arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated, third or subsequent offense. The owners of the Silverado and the Commander were contacted and given a copy of the driver’s exchange. The Lesabre and the Silverado were towed from the scene. The Commander was driven from the scene.
• Waverly Officers arrested Michael Allan Scheffert, 33, of Waverly, for abuse following an investigation in the Walmart parking lot.
• At approximately 1:30 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on Iowa Plate AM2501 near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Second Street SE for expired registration and suspended driving. Nicholas Scott Naumann, 24, of Rockford, was arrested for OWI first offense and suspended driving.
• At approximately 7:25 p.m., Waverly officers arrested Kyrra May Hill, 18, of Cedar Rapids, and charged her with one count of driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor.
• A 2011 Dodge Nitro driven by Riley Alex James Quegg, 18, of Waverly, was traveling westbound on 240th approaching the T intersection of Atlas Avenue. Quegg stated he swerved to miss a deer in the roadway and then attempted to turn northbound onto Atlas Avenue. Quegg lost control and slid sideways off the T intersection. The Nitro traveled into the ditch and rolled over.
Sept. 10
• The Waverly Police Department took a report of a juvenile assaulting another individual. There are no charges at this time.
Sept. 11
• Waverly Officers observed a large group of people leave Joe’s Nighthawk after the bar closed. A fight started to break out and officers responded. Subsequent to investigation, Joshua Frederick Bernard Gervey, 20, of Waverly, was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Gervey was transported to the Bremer County Jail where he was booked and later released with a court date.
• A 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Lee Thomas Rausch, 85, of Sumner, struck a deer.
• A 2013 GMC Yukon, driven by Jerrod Dean Staack, 53, of Janesville, struck a deer.
Sept. 13
• Waverly officers were contacted by a local woman and advised that she had been in a hit and run with a vehicle. She advised that she was trying to cross First Avenue NW at the intersection of 10th Street NW on her bicycle. When she attempted to do this she was hit in the front tire by a car traveling through the same area. She told officers that she thought the vehicle did not stop for the stop sign as it turned left off of 10th Street NW. She described it as a tan car. She could not give officers anymore information about the vehicle. She said it continued west on First Avenue, but she doesn’t know where it went from there.
• At approximately 4:26 p.m. Waverly officers responded to a hit and run in the McDonald’s drive through. Kam Taber, 50, of Tripoli, driving a 2005 Chevrolet Impala, was patiently waiting to receive her food in the drive through, when a black vehicle behind her inched its way forward, rear endingthe Impala. Taber parked her vehicle to inspect the damages. The driver of the black vehicle drove ahead, got out to check for any damages, then drove away without speaking to Taber. Officers watched video footage from McDonalds and were able to receive a license plate of the black vehicle. Officers contacted the registered owner of the black vehicle which came back to a 2015 Toyota Avalon owned by Linda Wegner, 73, of Sumner. Wegner stated she wasn’t aware she hit Taber’s vehicle and provided officers with her insurance information. Wegner was at fault.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff's Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers.