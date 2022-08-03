Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
July 21
• A 2012 Chrysler Town & Country driven by Verla Fae Pecha, 62, of Dumont, struck a deer.
July 22
• The Waverly Police Department was called up to Bremwood campus. Subsequently, a juvenile was charged with possession of marijuana.
• A 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Harriet Louise Longnecker, 67, of Waverly, was traveling north on Fourth Street SW when a vehicle in front of her stopped abruptly, then Harriet Longnecker pressed the brakes. When Harriet Longnecker pressed the brakes, Donald Clifford Longnecker, 68, of Waverly, driving a 2002 Chevrolet Express, did not have enough time to stop safely and rear ended the Trailblazer. Donald Longnecker’s Express was severely damaged and needed to be towed away. Harriet Longnecker’s Trailblazer had considerable damage done to it, but she was still able to drive it away. Donald Longnecker was deemed at fault and cited.
• John Allan Carolus, 21, of Waverly, driving a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban, backed into a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Logan Lee Houser, 20, of Waverly. Houser honked their horn, but Carolus did not observe Houser’s Silverado and ran into the front of the vehicle.
July 25
• At approximately 11:40 p.m., officers were called for a report of an assault. Zachary Jay Beschorner, 48, of Waverly, was arrested. This case is closed.
• A 2015 Kia Sorento driven by Rebecca Ann Eichenberger, 61, of New Hampton, was traveling west on E. Bremer Avenue. Susan Kay Stoffregen, 74, of Waverly, driving a 1997 Lincoln Town Car, was backing out of her driveway and did not see Eichenberger’s Sorento. Stoffregen was cited for failure to yield upon entering through highway. A vehicle was parked just off the driveway of the residence and Stoffregen stated it negatively impacted her vision.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff's Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers.