Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
July 27
• At approximately 5:13 p.m., Waverly officers were dispatched for a report of a two vehicle collision with no reported injuries. Upon officers arrival, both vehicles were still in traffic. Both vehicles were northbound in the 1200 block of Fourth St SW. A 2014 Toyota Prius, driven by Daniel Ben Phillips, 38, of Cedar Falls, was stopped in traffic. A 2006 Ford 500, driven by a juvenile, was moving forward and did not see that traffic was stopped. The juvenile’s Ford struck the rear end of Phillips’s Prius. A driver’s exchange was completed and given to both drivers. The juvenile was cited for following too closely.
July 28
• A minor who was an employee at Wal-Mart was arrested for theft in the second degree, a Class D felony.
• At approximately 1:49 p.m., the Waverly Police Department was called to the Woodhaven Shelter on Bremwood campus in reference to a juvenile assaulting staff. Subsequently the juvenile was charged with assault causing bodily injury and will be referred to JCS.
• At approximately 5:10 p.m., Waverly officers made contact with a vehicle stopped in the roadway near West Bremer Avenue and First Street. Subsequent to investigation, Kristi Endelman, 66, of Waverly, was arrested and charged with one count of operating under the influence first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
• A 1998 Dodge Ram driven by Joel H Baskett, 36, of Waverly, was traveling southbound in the 2600-block of Ivory Avenue when the vehicle ran off the road to the right, entered the ditch, and rolled onto the passenger side.
July 30
• Waverly officers arrested a juvenile from Bremwood following an assault on staff.
July 31
• A 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Marty Allen Brown, 52, of Ottumwa, was southbound at the 198 exit when the driver failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway. Brown lost control of the motorcycle and went onto the inside shoulder of the roadway. Brown attempted to gain control of the motorcycle, but struck the cable barrier in the median. Brown was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered major injuries. The motorcycle is considered a total loss and Brown was transported to the Waverly Health Center and later to the University of Iowa via Gunderson Lutheran Air Care.
Aug. 1
• A 2011 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Davis Clinton Wulfekuhle, 29, of Fayette, struck a deer.
Aug. 3
• At 9:53 a.m., Waverly officers were called to Bremwood for a student that had broken a piece off of a stove and was swinging it at staff. A juvenile male was referred to JCS for serious assault and criminal mischief fourth degree.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.