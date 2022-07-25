Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
July 5
• A 2002 Lexus RX driven by Danika Rose Rademacher, 21, of Princeton, Minnesota was northbound on 16th St. SW. Due to inclement weather, a manhole cover raised from the ground, causing the Lexus to hit it.
July 13
• At approximately 11:21 a.m., the Waverly Police Department was sent to 421 1 /2 W. Bremer Ave in reference to yelling coming from the apartment. Subsequently Charles Louk Jr., 21, of Waverly, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (THC wax) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• A 2014 Ford Focus driven by Christopher Glenn Hackley, 33, of Fayette, struck a deer.
July 14
• At approximately 10:32 a.m., the Waverly Police Department took a theft report from a UPS investigator in reference to the theft of packages/mail. The incident is currently under investigation.
• The Waverly Police Department took a report of a stolen license plate.
July 15
• The Waverly Police Department discovered vandalism to the restrooms at Kids Kingdom. Investigation ongoing.
• Waverly officers arrested William R. Highbear, 55, of Denver, and Shelly Rae Highbear, 56, of Denver, who were taking cans from the stand alone recycling center in the Hy-Vee parking lot.
July 16
• At the Heritage Days celebration, a van had its windshield broken while parked in the lot. It was likely the result of a golf ball.
• A burglary occurred in Waverly. The incident is under investigation
July 17
• Waverly Officers arrested Marshall Allan Clark, 20, of Cedar Rapids, for public intoxication in the 400 block of 7th St SW.
• Waverly Officers arrested Christopher Byron Voges, 40, of Plainfield for OWI-Drug in the 100 block of 1st Ave SW.
• A 2012 Ford Focus driven by Mandy Jo Miller, 31, of Tripoli, struck a deer
July 18
• At approximately 4:20 p.m., Waverly Officers responded to Miller True Value for a report of theft. This incident is currently under investigation.
July 19
• A 2017 Honda Pilot driven by Jaqueline Marie Hartnett, 65, of Waverly, had backed out of the Dairy Queen’s parking lot and was in the roadway. Michelle Ann Caswell, 41, of Waverly, while driving a 2011 Ford Escape, backed from the Dairy Queen’s lot and did not see the Honda Pilot behind her. The Ford Escape backed into the Honda Pilot causing damage to both vehicles.
• A 2021 GMC Acadia driven by John Feldman, 55, of Dubuque, struck a deer.
July 20
• At approximately 5:54 p.m., Waverly Officers responded to a report of sexual abuse. This incident is currently under investigation.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.