July 7
• At approximately 12 a.m., Waverly officers conducted a traffic stop for careless driving. Alexander Lee Dreesman, 24, of Waverly, was arrested for OWI first offense.
• Waverly Officers took a report of theft via online bank transfer. The investigation is currently ongoing.
July 9
• Waverly Officers were called to the 200 block of 6th St SW for a report of stolen shoes from a front porch. The case is currently under investigation.
July 10
• At approximately 10:43 a.m., Waverly Officers responded to a medical call. Subsequent to investigation, Seth Weesner, 31, of Waverly, was charged with one count huffing violation, a simple misdemeanor.
• At approximately 6:37 p.m., Waverly Officers responded to the Walmart parking lot for a report of a dog left in a vehicle. Subsequent to investigation, John Eggena, 36, of Greene, was charged with one count of animal neglect- no death or serious injury, a simple misdemeanor.
July 12
• Waverly Officers arrested Anthony Dann, 33, of Waverly, for a warrant. Dann was also charged with possession of controlled substance third or subsequent offense and transported to the Bremer County Jail.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.