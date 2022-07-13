Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
June 22
• Waverly police were called to Walmart for a dog left in a car in the parking lot. Subsequent to investigation Robert Leon, 65, was charged with animal neglect.
• Waverly Officers were called to a residence for a report of a disturbance. Subsequent to investigation, Joshua Beyrle, 32, of Waverly, was charged with child endangerment causing bodily injury and two counts of child endangerment. Beyrle was taken to the Bremer County jail where he was held to see the Magistrate.
June 23
• Waverly police took a call of vandalism to the Rail Trail bridge. The incident is under investigation.
• At approximately 1:09 p.m., Waverly officers responded to the 100 block of E Bremer Ave. for a report of a theft. This case is currently under investigation.
• At approximately 3:23 p.m., Waverly officers responded to a two vehicle accident with unknown injuries at the intersection of 29th Ave SW and Fourth St. Upon arrival, officers spoke with all parties involved and determined there were no injuries and no requests for medical attention. Officers gathered the information from Robert Kepple, 81, of Greene, the driver of a white 2014 Lincoln MKT and Swanie Kepple, 71, the passenger. Officer Hartwig gathered information from Susan Peters, 51, of Fredericksburg, the driver of a 2005 Blue Saturn Vue. After speaking with both drivers as well as witnesses, it was determined the Lincoln MKT was Northbound on Fourth St and attempting to make a left turn onto 29th Ave SW. North and South traffic had green lights, but there are not protected left turns on this intersection, due to the lights having been red shortly before. The Lincoln MKT reached the intersection, southbound lanes had a white truck stopped in the inside lane beginning to accelerate and the Saturn Vue approached the intersection in the outside lane. Robert Kepple did not see the Saturn Vue approaching and attempted to turn left in front of the oncoming traffic The Lincoln MKT was struck broadside by the Saturn Vue. Airbags were deployed in the Lincoln MKT. Both vehicles sustained severe damage and were towed from the scene by Dales Towing. Robert Kepple was cited for failure to yield a left turn. Both drivers were given copies of the drivers exchange.
June 24
• On the night of June 24, two windows were broken at Subway in Waverly. This is currently being investigated.
• An assault occurred in Waverly and the incident is under investigation.
June 25
• At approximately 1:38 a.m., Waverly officers conducted a traffic stop for speed. Conrad Andrew Moya, 61, of Waverly, was arrested for OWI first offense.
• Waverly officers took a report of a broken residence window in the 90 block of E Bremer Ave.
• Waverly Officers took a report of a vehicle that was broken into in the North lot of Wartburg campus.
• At approximately 11:56 p.m. the Waverly Police Department was called to the intersection of Fourth St NW/Fifth Ave NW for a vehicle accident. Subsequent to investigation Elena Ann Nannenga, 25, of Waverly, was arrested and charged with OWI second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor.
June 26
• At approximately 3:23 a.m. the Waverly Police Department stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. Subsequent to the stop Colin Matthew Chestnut, 20, of Waverly, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana first offense, a serious misdemeanor and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
June 27
• Waverly Officers were called to Moe and Arrow for a report of employee theft. Subsequent to investigation, Megan Marie Avenson, 19, of Cedar Falls, was arrested for theft in the fourth degree.
June 29
• Waverly Officers arrested Nathan Allen Redman, 33, of Parkersberg, for drugs, and violation of a no contact order
June 30
• At approximately 10:15 a.m., the Waverly Police Department took a vandalism report from Parks & Rec. Someone vandalized the women’s restroom at the visitors center in Memorial Park by the softball fields. The person(s) sometime between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning broke a toilet off and then smashed it on the floor shattering it. They also broke the soap dispenser off the wall. If anyone has any information about this or the ongoing vandalization to the Waverly Parks, they are encouraged to contact the Waverly Police Department.
• Waverly police received a report of possible child porn. Still under investigation.
July 1
• Waverly police took a report of a scam. The individual was scammed out of $24,400. The incident is under further investigation.
• A 2015 GM Sierra driven by Cameron Lee Rasing, 21, of Marble Rock, was witnessed backing out of a parking spot and side swiping a 2013 Toyota RAV4 Limited as it left a parking spot The GM Sierra then left the scene without attempting to make contact with the owner of the toyota RAV4. A witness saw this and reported it to the restaurant Tapatios . The witness got a plate from the vehicle and described it as a Croel Redi Mix work truck The plate matched the run vehicle. Waverly police was able to get a hold of an employee that was able to get them in touch with the driver of the GM Sierra. Police were able to make contact with him 2-3 hours after the accident. At this time, police were able to look at the work truck but the vehicle had damage all over it from being used as a work truck. It also had heavy duty steel bumpers that would not show any damage with the nature of this accident. The driver was not aware he had hit anyone.
July 2
• A van at the Rolling Meadows apartment complex had two of its windows broken out.
July 3
• At approximately 2:20 a.m., Waverly officers responded to the 100 block of First St SW for a report of a disturbance. Subsequent to investigation, Caden Trujillo, 18, of Waverly, was arrested and charged with one count of public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor.
• At approximately 11:34 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop. Tyler James Buckmeier, 28, of Oran, was arrested for OWI second offense.
July 6
• In June, a male from Waverly had given personal information to a scammer in a publishers clearing house scam, that incident is under further investigation.
The logs were provided by the Waverly Police Department and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and compiled by Waverly Newspapers. Any charges listed are only accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.