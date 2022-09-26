Disclaimer: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Sept. 13
• A Waverly resident reported that an individual on Facebook scammed her out of $150 that was to be for the purchase of a dog. The incident is under investigation.
Sept. 14
• A student assaulted staff at the LIED Center.
• Waverly Police Officers took a report of a debt relief scam. This incident is under investigation.
• Waverly Police Officers were called to the LIED Education Center for a report that a juvenile student damaged ceiling tiles in a room. The juvenile will be referred to Juvenile Court Services for charges.
Sept. 15
• Waverly Police Officers took a report that a student assaulted two staff members. The student was charged with two counts of assault and will be referred to Juvenile Court Services.
Sept. 17
• At approximately 11:53 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop for a yellow light violation. Anthony Hames Nixt, 47, of Waverly, was arrested for interference with official acts.
Sept. 18
• A 2018 Ford Edge SEL driven by Todd Albert Rathbone, 56, of Readlyn, was eastbound on Cedar River Pkwy. A deer ran into the side of Rathbone’s vehicle causing damage to the driver’s side.
