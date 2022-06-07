A flicked cigarette allegedly led to a fire last week that displaced more than a dozen people from a West Union apartment building. One of the tenants was charged Monday with arson.
Eric Clinton Wright, 44, is charged with first-degree arson in Fayette County District Court. The Class B felony carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.
He is also facing additional charges that were filed on Friday after an alleged escape attempt during police questioning and later an alleged assault at a mental health facility. He is charged with the simple misdemeanors of assault and interference with officials acts as well as the serious misdemeanor of assault on persons in certain occupations.
Wright has been appointed an attorney at state expense. His sole income is from Social Security because of disability, court documents say.
The West Union Police Department said in a criminal complaint filed Monday that Wright caused the fire on the evening of Thursday, June 2, at 110 W. Maple St. Police say Wright made statements about being in a bad mood and flicking a cigarette toward the ceiling in his apartment. When it landed it caused the carpet or other combustible material to catch fire, but he had left the room to take a shower.
Wright noticed smoke when he exited the shower and then fled from his apartment without calling 911 or notifying another tenant to contact emergency services, police say.
"It was reasonable to determine that an ember landing on combustible material could cause a fire placing the other tenants at risk of serious harm or death," the police conclude. "It was also reasonably anticipated that one or more persons could be in the dwelling at the time of the act."
Thirteen people have been displaced, according to West Union Assistant Fire Chief LeRoy Soppe. The Red Cross assisted with emergency housing.
The apartment building is a two-story 1890 victorian home that had been converted for six-family occupancy, according to county records. It is owned by Ae Holdings, LLC of St. Lucas, which purchased it for $385,000 in July 2021 from Northeast Iowa Rentals Two, LLC.
It appears to be a total loss because of the fire, Soppe said.
Multiple additions to the structure and the steep metal roof made fighting the fire difficult, but firefighters did an excellent job putting the fire out, he added.
"It was a long night," Soppe said. "The guys were pretty tired when they got done."
The West Union Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at 11:46 p.m., he said. It was assisted at the scene by Clermont, Elgin, Hawkeye and Decorah departments.
Decorah's aerial truck was key to attacking the fire from above, because the steep metal roof made sending firefighters up there extremely dangerous, according to Soppe.
No firefighters or tenants were injured, and the fire was contained to prevent damage to neighboring homes, he said.
With the exception of returning to put out some smoldering areas later on Friday, the departments had the fire knocked down by around 7 a.m., Soppe said.
A dog and three cats were killed in the fire, but other pets were discovered alive afterward, Soppe said, including a rabbit he found in a cage.
During the fire, at about 4 a.m. Friday, West Union Police had Wright in the back of a patrol car and officers were attempting to interview him about possible arson, according to criminal complaints filed Friday. Wright attempted to get out of the car and knocked an officer to the ground, police say.
One officer received "road rash" to his right elbow and another officer's shoulder was injured during the altercation, police say.
Wright was taken to the Fayette County Jail and made an initial court appearance before a magistrate judge, who ordered him to be placed at the Inspiring Lives mental health facility in Fayette.
Wright, however "ran from the Inspiring Lives personnel at the jail, running into a field," a complaint says. He refused all deputy commands and they restrained him to take him to Inspiring Lives, but staff there refused to accept him.
"He was violent with the deputies and had to be restrained a second time," the complaint says, adding that deputies brought him then to Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital in West Union, where the hospital evaluated him and cleared him to go to Inspiring Lives.
However, Inspiring Lives again refused to take him "and while deputies were trying to figure our what to do with him, he assaulted a nurse who was trying to give him medication he had asked for by throwing his soda at her face," the complaint says.
His next scheduled court appearance is 9:30 a.m., June 22, at the county courthouse.