A woman who distributed heroin and fentanyl in Dubuque, Iowa, was sentenced today to 18 months in prison in federal court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, according to a press release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa.
Nicole L. Jarvis, age 35, formerly of Dubuque, Iowa, received the sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl and distribution of heroin and fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a protected location.
In a plea agreement, Jarvis admitted to engaging in a drug-related conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl on at least five occasions in Dubuque. Jarvis served as the connecting source and not the supplier. In the fall of 2020, Jarvis utilized Facebook messenger and other communications devices to set up the transactions. Jarvis later distributed heroin and fentanyl near Loras College and Madison Park.
Sentencing was held before United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Jarvis was sentenced to serve 18 months’ imprisonment and must serve a six-year term of supervised release following her term of incarceration. There is no parole in the federal system. Jarvis remains in the custody of the United States Marshal until she can be transported to federal prison.
This case was investigated by the Dubuque Drug Task Force and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jason D. Norwood.
Court file information at https://ecf.iand.uscourts.gov/cgi-bin/login.pl.
The case file number is 21-CR-1033-CJW.