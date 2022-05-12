After watching soccer former teammates say goodbye to soccer last season, Benton senior Alison Newton knew it would be hard for her to do the same and instead has committed to play next season at Wartburg College.
“I remember the moment Shak (Lamer) and Caitlin (Keiper) played in their last game,” Newton said. “I figured that now is not the time for me to say goodbye to soccer. I love the sport and I’m excited to play for a great program like Wartburg.”
Newton, a two-year starter on defense, looked into Wartburg’s soccer program during a visit to Waverly in December. It wasn’t until the soccer season that she decided to play for the Knights as well this upcoming fall.
“The players, coaches made me feel really comfortable,” Newton said. “They have great facilities and great camps. I got to play with the players there and enjoyed it. Wartburg just seemed like the right fit.”
Newton credited Benton coach Thomas Trainer for helping her reach this moment and coach her over the last two seasons. The Bobcats won a school-record seven games in 2021 and hope to win their first postseason game in school history on May 18 against visiting Williamsburg.
Alison is the daughter of Carrie and Dan Newton of Blairstown. Outside of soccer, Newton has been involved in choir, show choir, the school musical and is active in her church. She plans to study Elementary Education at Wartburg.