DES MOINES — Twenty-eight goals. Eighteen assists.
Thirty-three victories.
Immeasurable memories and history.
North Fayette Valley’s Class of 2022 leaves as the first full class of the boys soccer program. Israel Hernandez and Tayler Luzum were there from the start, while Raul Solis joined as a junior.
The numbers above are their tangible production between the two midfielders and defender (Hernandez), alongside two sectional championships. The rest is all locked into the mind.
“Our freshman year was the first of NFV soccer,” Luzum said. “We’re the pioneers of this team, and we’ve seen it grow to this.”
A first year of three wins, an abandoned season because of COVID-19, a coaching change and a buy in led to consecutive double-digit victory seasons.
Solas Lenth and Colton Schupbach were also part of that initial freshman class. Lenth has been around the program the past two seasons despite not playing, while a younger Schupbach, Brody, put his name into the TigerHawk record book with the program’s first state tournament goal.
“They’re young, and they’re losing three of us,” Hernandez said. “That’s a big impact, but we’ve definitely raised the bar again for the program.”
Added Luzum, “It’s a pretty big three, but we said that about losing who we did last year. There is a heck of a team coming back next year.
“The standard will still be high here.”