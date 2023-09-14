SOLON — There is probably no sport that rises and falls in drama and excitement the way volleyball does. That being the case, fans at the Solon vs. Center Point-Urbana volleyball match might have ended up being seasick.
The sixth-rated Stormin’ Pointers dropped the first two sets to the 12th-ranked Spartans, 22-25, 19-25, then roared back to take matching 25-17 decisions in the third and fourth sets to tie things at two each. In the end the Spartans managed to pull out the tie-breaker 15-13 to take the battle 3-2.
Sydney Maue had a stellar night in the front row, recording 21 kills in 54 attempts, while Logan Keller had 12 kills, plus 25 assists. Addy Tupa added 10 kills, and Jayce Grennan added another 19 assists.
Tupa and Gracie Hoskins ruled the back row for the Stormin’ Pointers, with Tupa picking up 30 digs and Hoskins 31. Paige Folz had six blocks, Tupa five (including one solo), Allie Schantz five, and Maue and Keller three each.
Addilyn Wade went 24 for 25 in the serving line, while Keller was 18 of 20 with an ace, Foltz was 16 for 17 with three aces and Tupa 16 for 18 with three aces.
The Stormin’ Pointers will get back it Saturday at the Dike-New Hartford Invitational.