DENVER — It was the first time that the Denver Cyclone volleyball team suited up for a game at Cyclone Center this season.
For head coach Jamie Johnson and Co., the worry about the pregame jitters were there, but they didn’t matter.
“It was great,” Jamie said. “It was our home opener so I was a little nervous that we would have some nerves, kind of like our first night out. I’m proud of my girls for the way that they settled in and found ways to control the match.”
Denver, the number 10 team in 2A, entered the game with a perfect 6-0 record, but so did Union.
The first set was no issue for the Cyclones as they held on to slim leads and ended any threat of big runs from the Knights. Denver went on to win the first set 25-22 behind five kills from Bailey Mullihan.
With the 1-0 lead, the Cyclones went to another level to start set two and took an early 11-4 lead. Channing Johnson continued her strong start to the season with a beautiful flip kill behind her head en route to a 25-18 set two win.
As the Cyclones took the commanding 2-0 lead in the match, the Knights weren’t going down without a fight. After being down 6-2 in set three, Union battled back to tie it up at 11-11.
The gritty, young Denver squad held off the various attacks from the Knights and they held on for the convincing 25-23, 3-0 win.
“Lots of things went well for us tonight,” Jamie said. “Especially behind the serving line. It was nice to see that strategic, aggressive serving could push them out of system. They have some amazing weapons so I was proud that when they did smash something on us, we would bounce back.
“I was also proud that some people might say they didn’t have their best night, but others found ways to step up and fill in for those roles.”
Last season, the Cyclones had a very one-track offensive style: Bump, set, Kayla Knowles spike. This wasn’t because they didn’t have the skill to pull other things off, Knowles was just that good.
This season, Denver has diversified and they now have three or four viable options for kill attempts with Jessica Gergen, Mullihan and Elaina Hildebrandt all within four kills of each other for the team lead through the first six games.
Mullihan led the way with 12 kills on Tuesday night.
“I’m really liking how balanced we have become this season,” Jamie said. “From the front row, to the back row, it’s all great. In the end, we need to keep passing so that Channing can run whatever she wants.
“There were times where we couldn’t use Jessica as much because we were out of system. Channing does a great job at putting up hittable balls for us, but it’s just nice whenever everything flows and we can run whatever we want because we have a lot of weapons.”
The Cyclones were able to fend off multiple attacks throughout the night from Union and that led to a clean sweep over a quality conference opponent. Mentality and momentum has been a focus for Jamie and her team the last few years and keeping a positive one has been the most important piece of the team recently.
“We wanted this in three,” Jamie said. “We know they’re a great team so we didn’t want to give them momentum. Volleyball is a game of momentum so we surely didn’t want them to give them any and we did a great job at holding them off.”
Denver will be in action next at New Hampton’s tournament on Saturday.