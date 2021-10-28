No Bake Salted Caramel Coconut Macaroons

Ingredients:
3 tbl milk
6 tbl salted butter
11 oz bag Kraft caramels, wrappers removed
4–5 c shredded sweetened coconut
4 oz melting chocolate
Sea salt
Directions:
Add the milk, butter and caramels to a large pot set over medium heat. Allow everything to melt, stirring often so that the mixture doesn’t boil.
When the caramel is melted and smooth, add the coconut, starting with 4 cups. Mix together until the coconut is well coated with caramel. Add additional coconut as needed so that the coconut is all well covered, but not too “wet” or the final cookies will end up gooey.
Scoop out spoonfuls of about 1½ tbl of the mixture onto parchment paper, or another nonstick paper.
Allow to cool completely.
In a small bowl, melt the chocolate according to the package directions.
Dip the bottoms of each macaroon into the chocolate, then set back onto the parchment paper to dry. Drizzle with some additional chocolate and sprinkle with sea salt.
Allow cookies to firm completely, then serve. Store at room temperature in an airtight container.