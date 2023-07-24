The Eastern Iowa Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals is accepting nominations for 2023 National Philanthropy Day Awards until August 28.
National Philanthropy Day recognizes the extraordinary achievements that philanthropy – and those engaged with charity — have accomplished in our world. Online nomination forms can be accessed HERE and are due by August 28. Award honorees will be celebrated in a very special event on Wednesday, November 15. Registration for the Awards Luncheon will open August 14 and the honorees will be announced in October!
Award categories include:
Outstanding Individual Philanthropist
This award is presented to an individual or family with a proven record of exceptional generosity; who, through direct financial support, has demonstrated outstanding civic and charitable responsibility; and whose generosity encourages others to take leadership roles in philanthropy and community affairs.
Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser
The individual eligible for this nomination must have demonstrated exceptional skills in coordinating and motivating groups of volunteers for one or more major fundraising project(s) for the benefit of a charitable institution, as well as a commitment to the advancement of philanthropy.
Outstanding Fundraising Professional
This award recognizes a fundraising professional whose career exemplifies excellence in ethical fundraising through both their professional life, volunteer and community involvement, and commitment to AFP. Recipients must be a member of AFP.
Outstanding Large Philanthropic Organization
To qualify for this award, a corporation or foundation must demonstrate outstanding commitment through financial support and through encouragement and motivation of others to take leadership roles in philanthropy and community affairs. Large business is defined as over 50 employees, or a nationally based foundation.
Outstanding Small Philanthropic Organization
To qualify for this award, a corporation or foundation must demonstrate outstanding commitment through financial support and through encouragement and motivation of others to take leadership roles in philanthropy and community affairs. Small business is defined as up to 50 employees, or a locally based foundation.
Outstanding Philanthropic Youth
This award recognizes service by a young person, 21 years or younger, who has demonstrated exceptional commitment and leadership in the community through his/her guidance and dedication to philanthropy.
For more information, please contact AFP Eastern Iowa’s Chapter Administrator Mary Beth Kunz Keel at afpeasterniowachapter@gmail.com or visit us online.
AFP Eastern Iowa, a chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP), is committed to advancing philanthropy by supporting people and organizations in the practice of effective and ethical fundraising. The Eastern Iowa Chapters represents approximately 100 members in the Cedar Rapids/Iowa City Corridor and surrounding areas.
The Eastern Iowa Chapter received the 2022 Ten Star Chapter Award. This award honors those chapters that align their objectives with AFP’s current strategic plan and encourage them to perform specific activities designed to increase professionalism within the field, as well as public awareness of the importance of philanthropy.