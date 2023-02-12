DECORAH — Traci Grimes seemingly went through as much of a wringer as her son.
Jesse Grimes’ mother’s eyes darted back and forth Saturday as the 152-pound senior’s championship match took place next to the third-place match at the Class 2A District 3 meet. At stake was a potential showdown — Grimes topped Waukon’s Holten Palmer, 4-3, in the semifinal, but had a potential wrestleback if he didn’t win the championship and Palmer faltered in the third-place match.
Eyes, and body, bouncing back and forth, Traci buried her head in her hands after Palmer held on for a 7-5 victory seconds before Grimes (34-10) closed his district meet with a 7-4 championship loss.
Mother and son then embraced.
“I was just holding on, trying to get (at) what they were doing at the same time,” Jesse said of his predicament. “Always in the back of my head was, ‘What about the other match?’
“But I accomplished my goal. I wanted to reach state, and I’m going. I’m excited.”
Grimes and classmate Nick Koch are two of the three TigerHawks advancing.
They are joined by freshman Kyson Moss, whose upset of top seed Kale Berinobis at 113 earned him a berth.
Moss (29-18) trailed Berinobis, 5-2, halfway through the third period. In the bottom position, Berinobis tried a move for a reversal and got caught in a pin situation. Seconds later, Moss heard the whistle.
“I wrestled him earlier in the season, and he beat me,” Moss recalled. “I knew I had to win to get to the finals.
“It’s not even — it doesn’t feel real. It just happened.”
Moss lost by technical fall, 20-3, in the championship to Crestwood’s Carter Schmauss, a fellow freshman.
“Yeah. I’m excited, yeah,” Moss said.
“Last Thursday, he was up against (Berinobis),” Koch said. “Got pinned, got worked hard.
“To see him come out today and get that win was pretty good. He was the four seed. Turns out he got second. Good accomplishment.”
Koch (33-3) won a district championship at 132 with a 2-0 victory against Crestwood’s Ryan Wilson. After four minutes of no scoring, Wilson chose the top position. Fourteen seconds into the frame, Koch earned a reversal and rode it out the next minute-plus.
“Excited. But it doesn’t quite feel like state, though,” said Koch, a multi-time qualifier and placewinner. “Feels like there’s another step because of the two meets we’ve always had.”
“One more practice left in the high school career. Climb the ladder again, see how far we can get up.”
Any advice for his classmate?
“Win your match,” Grimes joked.
Added Koch, “Go out and focus on you. Focus on what you have to do. It’s only you two out there. No one else can help.”
Logan Boehm, Tate Germann, Caden Kerr, Layne Kleppe and Jaxson Lundgren all placed third as the TigerHawks were third in the team standings with 144.5 points.
Oelwein scores 26 points
A shorthanded Husky team scored 26 and placed last. Berinobis rebounded to place third at 113. Rickey McKeeman went 1-2 at 160 and Nolan Lamphier went 1-2 at 182.
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Kyle Kuhlmann qualifies for state
Junior Kyle Kuhlmann (33-6) ran through the 195-pound bracket during the 1A District 2 meet Saturday in Denver. Kuhlmann claimed two pins and a 14-6 championship major decision to advance.
Senior Trace Meyer (120, 12-1) placed third, as did Samuel Egan (113) and Noah Henderson (160).