OELWEIN – Northeast Iowa Dance Academy reports recent successes of their dancers.
Elsie VanDaele
On October 13-16, 2021, the University of Iowa Department of Dance presented its 40th annual Dance Gala, a tradition that began in 1981. Dance Gala showcases the talent of the University of Iowa’s faculty and students and introduces audiences to new artists not seen through other dance events, as well as guests artists that share the stage with UI talent, as a way for students to learn and grow in their chosen field of dance.
This year, Northeast Iowa Dance Academy’s very own, Elsie VanDaele performed as part of a company of dancers in On The Verge; one of four works by the Department of Dance faculty and The Moor’s Pavane by Jose Limon, a 20th century modern dance masterwork.
Elsie is a sophomore at the University of Iowa double majoring in Business and Dance. She was a student at Northeast Iowa Dance Academy from 2009 through the Spring of 2020 under the instruction and guidance of Anna Kerns. She is currently on staff at NIDA and manages their social media content and assists in coaching the competition team.
Ellianna Meike
Northeast Iowa Dance Academy (NIDA) student, Ellianna Meike of Independence, attended the Immerse Artists Experience Convention in Des Moines on October 24th, 2021. Ellianna was awarded a $100 BravO! Scholarship to the convention because of the artistic dance potential observed by the judges in her February 2021 BravO! competition solo performance. While she was in attendance this past weekend at IAX, Ellie won captivating artist and another $50 scholarship to attend next years tour.
Ellianna has been a student at NIDA since 2015. She will continue to clean and perfect her routines under the guidance of Anna Kerns in preparation for the upcoming 2022 competition season.
The Immerse Artists Experience Convention allows students to train with highly respected dancers, choreographers, and educators with backgrounds in Broadway, television, film, videos and touring. The faculty emphasizes technique, artistry, and performance while encouraging the students to be kind and supportive of each other and to seek inspiration from other students around them.