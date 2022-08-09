FAYETTE — The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference released the 2022 NSIC volleyball coaches’ preseason poll Tuesday, and the Peacocks were picked 10th (109 points) in the poll despite finishing the 2021 regular season in fifth.
Concordia University-St. Paul was picked to win the NSIC. The Golden Bears (24-9) advanced to the NCAA Central Region tournament championship. CSP received nine first place votes to tally 217 points.
The defending NSIC regular season and tournament champions of St. Cloud State were picked second with 213 points and the other six first place votes. Wayne State was third with 189 points.
The Peacocks (20-10) went 13-7 in the Northern Sun and received votes in the final regular season AVCA Top 25 poll.
Highlighting the record-breaking season was three victories at home in Dorman Memorial Gymnasium over then-No. 23 University of Minnesota Duluth, then-No. 10 Southwest Minnesota State and then-No. 10 Concordia-St. Paul in straight sets.
Head coach Aaron Nelson and associate coach Jenna Sullivan lead the team for their 10th and fifth seasons, respectively.
Over the last four, Upper Iowa has become a nationally-recognized program in the top volleyball conference in NCAA Division II. The Peacocks have earned an 80-39 record overall and a 48-32 mark in the Northern Sun over their last four seasons.
“As always, we are looking forward to the incredible competition in the NSIC this season,” Nelson said. “We are excited for this fall especially because of the experience and overall talent of this year’s team.
“We have 15 returners including 6 seniors so we should have a solid understanding of the work, discipline and constant mindfulness it takes to compete at this level. We are looking forward to seeing the improvements we can make as a group throughout the season and where that takes us.”
The NSIC regular season champion is determined by the 20-game conference schedule. The top eight teams play in a single-elimination tournament Nov. 11-13.
All three rounds take place at the Gangelhoff Center on the campus of Concordia University, St. Paul.
The Peacocks open 2022 in Marquette, Mich. from Aug. 25-27 with four matches.
UIU begins its NSIC run with a pair of road matches at the University of Sioux Falls and Southwest Minnesota State University on Sept. 9-10.