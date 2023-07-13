VAN HORNE — It is a team coming off a 5-9 start to the season, a team that had found nothing but heartbreak for the last three postseasons, but in the end it was a team that would not be denied this time.
The Benton Community Lady Bobcats busted the ghosts Tuesday night, advancing to the Class 3A State softball tournament with an 8-2 drubbing of defending State champion Mount Vernon in the Regional finals Tuesday night at Zittergruen Field.
“I’m so very proud of these girls,” said BC coach Jordan Rittenmeier. “They worked all off-season we had a heartbreaker last year and I think that motivate them all off-season. We had a really tough start this year saw the frustration in their faces starting tonight and nine. But they stayed with it. They knew they knew what kind of team they weren’t just to see him get the results that they worked so hard for.”
And get them they did. After picking up a quick run in the bottom of the first, eighth-grader Layna DeMoss — the hero of the Regional semis — did it again. The left-fielder drilled a three-run bomb over the left field wall to make it a 4-0 game. And for all intents an purposes, that was all that was needed.
But then there were those ghosts again.
It was just a year ago when the Lady ‘Cats went into the Regional finals in Norwalk, three outs from State with a 6-2 lead over the host Warriors, only to have the home team come back with five in the bottom of the seventh, sending Benton home on the heels of a 7-6 loss, so the four-run cushion didn’t seem that comfortable. Even another small-ball four-spot in the fifth still didn’t feel comfy in the ballpark, especially after Mount Vernon scored two in the top of the sixth.
But in the top of the seventh, pitcher Jessa DeMoss got MV’s Abbie Moss on a fly ball to Jaida Lyons in right, got Courtney Franck on a on a strikeout, then struck out Lilly See for the final out and the celebration was on.
Rittenmeier gave credit up and down the line-up for the Lady ‘Cats’ success.
We had a lot of tough girls all through the lineup,” she said. “That’s why I think we’re so a little bit scary offensively because one through nine we know we can do it every time. Every girl has come up big in some situation. I think that showed tonight.
“That fifth inning, that was our middle/bottom of our line-up of executing small ball stuff like that. And, and that’s what it takes. It takes more than just one or two girls offensively. And so I’m just proud of all of them for sticking within and executing where they needed to.”
And as for her pitcher?
“She really felt that loss last year against Norwalk and really, really worked hard for it tonight,” Rittenmeier said. “And that’s what I said to her that last inning. I had all the confidence in the world and her she she works hard. She’s a great kid and she deserves it.”