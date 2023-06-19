DES MOINES -- Are you or someone you know looking for a fun job? The Iowa State Fair is hiring for the 2023 Iowa State Fair! Working at the Fair is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to be a part of Iowa's greatest celebration. Positions are available for all levels of experience. Plus, benefits include valuable experience, making friends, having fun, FREE Fair admission, parking and other incentives.
Applications are available online at www.iowastatefair.org.
Current Seasonal Positions Include:
Admission Ticket Sellers and Takers
Barksdale's State Fair Cookie Production and Cashiers
Thrill Parks Cashiers
Giant Slide Cashiers and Workers
Seasonal Maintenance
Parking
Livestock Control
Security
An open interview job fair will be held July 6 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Elwell Family Food Center on the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Must be 16+ to interview.
Volunteers also help make Nothing Compare to the Iowa State Fair. Check out the volunteer opportunities in 2023.
Fundraising Opportunity – Gate Admission
Civic and community groups can raise money for their organizations by welcoming Fairgoers, scanning admission tickets and providing hand stamps for guests. Each volunteer will receive admission, a parking pass and $10 in food coupons per day. For more information or to reserve your spot, please contact Colton Lullmann at 515.401.1607 or admissions@iowastatefair.org.
The Garden sponsored by Corteva Agriscience - Volunteers
The Iowa State Fair is seeking volunteers for The Garden presented by Corteva Agriscience. Come answer questions and talk to Fairgoers about gardening in Iowa. The Garden will feature fruit trees, vegetable gardens, a history of corn display, soybeans and agricultural cover crops and composting displays. Volunteer for a morning or afternoon and receive free Fair admission. Email ewynn@iowastatefair.org or call 515.401.1544 for more information.
Andringa Family Foundation Little Hands on the Farm – Volunteers
Little Hands on the Farm teaches children about the importance of agriculture and how it impacts their daily lives in a fun and interactive way. Children ages 2 to 10 become farmers at this popular free, hands-on exhibit and volunteers are needed throughout the exhibit each day. For more information contact Emily Wynn at ewynn@iowastatefair.org or call 515.262.3111.
Vet Camp - Volunteers
The Iowa State Fair is seeking volunteers for Vet Camp and Advanced Vet Camps. Volunteer opportunities are available for veterinarians, veterinarian technicians and student volunteers. Sign up at iowastatefair.org or email Emily Wynn at ewynn@iowastatefair.org for more information.
Information Booth – Volunteers
Maybe you know the Fair like the back of your hand? Maybe you love meeting new people? The Fair is always interested in volunteers to help staff information booths and diaper-changing/nursing stations. For more information contact Paula Barnes, Volunteer Superintendent by email at iowafairvolunteer@gmail.com.
Blue Ribbon Foundation- Volunteers
The Blue Ribbon Foundation is literally the foundation for the Fair, fundraising for all capital improvement projects and all grounds renovations. Sign up to help sell bottled water and Iowa State Fair merchandise at stands throughout the grounds. All Blue Ribbon Foundation funds go toward Fairgrounds renovations. To volunteer with the Blue Ribbon Foundation, visit https://blueribbonfoundation.org/events/iowa-state-fair/volunteer.