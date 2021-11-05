DES MOINES – The Alzheimer’s Association and Iowa Department of Public Health are coming together in November, during National Family Caregivers Month and National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, to raise awareness of the importance of supporting caregivers. In Iowa, there are 73,000 family and friends providing care to over 66,000 individuals living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias.
In 2020, 11 million people nationwide, which represents nearly half of all caregivers, provided care to someone living with Alzheimer’s or dementia. Over 80% of these caregivers are family or friends, and they provided an estimated 15.3 billion hours of unpaid care, a contribution to the nation valued at $257 billion. Caregivers help their loved ones with daily living tasks, such as grocery shopping, cooking and transportation, personal care, like bathing, dressing and taking medication as well as emotional support and more.
Compared with caregivers of people without dementia, twice as many caregivers of those with dementia indicate substantial emotional, financial and physical difficulties. The prevalence of depression (28% in Iowa) and chronic health issues (64% in Iowa) is also higher for caregivers of people with dementia versus other caregivers. Because of all of the challenges that caregivers face, it is imperative that they have access to support and resources to help them manage their own health and well-being while caring for their loved one.
“We are honored to partner with the Alzheimer’s Association to bring awareness to National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month,” said Greg Woods, Program Coordinator for the Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias Program at the Iowa Department of Public Health. “Providing care for someone with dementia can be fulfilling, but also challenging. Caregivers need to look after themselves, too, and we want them to know that they have support in their role. There are resources to help caregivers in any stage of their caretaking journey.”
The Alzheimer’s Association offers many free resources to caregivers including the 24/7 Helpline (1-800-272-3900), local support groups and education programs and information on our website – alz.org/iowa – including tips on daily care, information on legal and financial planning, the stages of the disease and more.
The Iowa Department of Public Health’s Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias Program focuses on issues such as increasing early detection, diagnosis and risk reduction for Alzheimer’s disease and dementias, prevention of avoidable hospitalizations related to these diseases and conditions, and providing support for dementia-related caregiving. More information may be found at idph.iowa.gov.
Alzheimer’s Association
The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.