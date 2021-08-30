Garrison—Teresa Lynn (Pickart) Wilson, 63, passed away August 27th, 2021 while on vacation in Two Rivers, WI of natural causes.
Private family services will be held with burial at Homer Big Grove Cemetery.
Teresa was born on September 13th, 1957 in Cedar Rapids, IA to Edward and Carol (Brown) Pickart. She graduated from Benton Community School in 1975. She was united in marriage to Dave Wilson in Cedar Rapids on June 9, 1979. Teresa was a driven woman who graduated college at Mount Mercy University in 1979 and went on to enhance the lives of many children at both The Iowa Braille and Sight Savings School and at Vinton-Shellsburg for 27 years. Teresa was an avid reader and loved to camp at Benton County parks reading a book gazing at the water. Teresa was a strong supporter of the Benton County Democrats and was often found volunteering with campaigns.
She was survived by her husband, Dave Wilson; son Ben (Madison) Wilson; granddaughters, Eleanor and Piper Wilson; brother, Matt (Wendy) Pickart; sister Denice (Greg) Williamson and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews all whom she loved with all her heart.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Carol Pickart and granddaughter, Brielle Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Garrison Public Library as Teresa was a strong believer in the importance of reading.
Van Steenhuyse-Teahen Funeral Home is caring for Teresa and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.