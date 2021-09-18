The Oelwein Celebration Renewed Inc. meeting was held Sunday night Sept. 12, at the Oelwein Plaza at 5:30 p.m. Members attending were President Kimberly Pont, Vice President, Anthony Ricchio, Secretary Barbara Rundle; Mike Perez, Shawn Ster, and Eric Stanek. Kaylee Scheckel and Jesse Scheckel attended the meeting by phone video. Treasurer Deb Ameling and Matt Nelson were absent.
There was a short executive meeting at 5 p.m. The minutes of the Aug. 8 meeting were approved. The evening was spent on setting up a schedule of events for June 3-5, 2022. Discussion was held on a talent show, bingo, games, inflatables, car show, food vendors, bands, parade, beer garden, axe throwing, balloon lady, kids cars, fireworks, wrestling, church services, etc. Ideas were presented and much discussion held. The idea of an omelet breakfast for Sunday morning was discussed.
The next meeting will be Oct. 10 at the plaza, persons interested in participating in the committee are welcome to come. Volunteers are always being sought. Donations are also also accepted, send to: Oelwein Celebration Renewed Inc., PO Box 44, Oelwein, IA 50662. Oelwein Celebration Renewed Inc. is a 501c3 organization so donations are deductible.