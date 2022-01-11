The Oelwein Celebration Renewed Inc. met at the Plaza for their monthly meeting.
Members present were President Kimberly Pont, Vice President Anthony Ricchio, Treasurer Deb Ameling, and Secretary Barbara Rundle. Others present were Mike Perez, Matt Nelson, Collin Ricchio, Shawn Ster, Eric Stanek, Shawn Bentley, and Wallace Rundle.
The treasurer’s report and minutes of the last meeting were approved.
Much discussion was held on the upcoming pro-wrestling event to be held at Oelwein High School gym, Feb. 1. Doors open at 5 p.m. More on this event on Facebook, under Oelwein Celebration, Inc. Tickets can be purchased at Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh, and O-Town Discounts and More. Shawn Bentley from O-Town Discounts will be glad to help you with any questions. Anthony Ricchio and Art Medberry will oversee the OCI parade to begin at 10 a.m. on June 4. Please be thinking of a float or company item that can be in the parade.
The Oelwein Celebration is a 3-day event. Friday night at Oelwein City Park will have Jake Micvey Band, Saturday will have Richie Lee and the Fabulous Fifties, Shawn Ster, Jett Threat, Rolling Thunder and Superknot.
Sunday will be a worship service and the Reilly Talent Show starting at noon registration and 1 p.m. show. More news on another upcoming event will be released soon.
Other events at the park will include food and craft vendors, beer tent, duck race, kids cars and more, inflatables, balloon gals, bean bag tournament, and bingo.
Much work is going into this event, so many volunteers are needed. Persons who would like to help, please come to a monthly meeting, or contact Kimberly or Deb on our website. Donation letters will be going out soon so if persons wish to donate funds to the OCI event, please send to Box 44, Oelwein, Iowa 50662. All help in past Celebrations has been appreciated.