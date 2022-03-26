Oelwein Chamber and Area Development, also referred to as OCAD, is a non-profit organization. It is a public/private partnership organization of individuals, organizations, businesses and the city of Oelwein working together to advance a strong local economy and to maintain a high quality of life in the Oelwein area.
OCAD focuses its efforts in business/industrial development; addressing infrastructure and downtown redevelopment needs; and attracting visitors, by collectively promoting the community, its resources, and by being a primary source for community information.
OCAD LEADERSHIP
The OCAD board consists of 15 members and five ex-officio members. The board meets monthly. Executive board members include the president, vice-president and treasurer. Terms for board members are three years, and they are appointed members. The fiscal year for OCAD is July 1-June 30, with which the terms of board members coincides with.
OCAD has many committees that are active and working hard to make our community better. The committees are:
• Housing – Chaired by Laura Frana, this committee works on housing issues and ideas for future solutions. The Oelwein Neighborhood Investment Team (ONIT) was created by the committee and recently remodeled and sold the house at 45 7th Ave SE.
• Business Development – Chaired by Travis Bushaw, this committee works on all aspects of economic development.
• Legislative Committee – Chaired by Josh Ehn, governmental issues are discussed and worked on by this group.
• Member Services – Co-chaired by Lisa Bahe, Jeremy Lockard and Matt Nelson. This committee works on membership drives, investment schedules, Business After Five events and other member related topics.
• Community Development – Chaired by Sarah Scheel, events and activities are planned and executed.
Workforce is a major hurdle for many of our industries and businesses. A shortage of workers is affecting businesses from restaurants to industries. We see some businesses closing for days due to employee shortages, some are not open to full hours since the pandemic began and others are cutting back on business hours to accommodate staff availability. We are hopeful that this issue will lessen in the coming months and businesses will be staffed to their full potential.
The past year of 2021, like 2020, was a challenging year for all of us, with the COVID pandemic still affecting events and businesses. Zoom meetings continued, but not nearly as often as the previous year! Learning to survive during a pandemic has taught us many things, with many of them becoming our new way of life!
Events were scheduled in 2021 such as Party in the Park, Trivia events, Fall Fling and Olde Tyme Christmas that OCAD felt were safe to host. Several indoor events like Daddy Daughter Dance, Mommy Son Hoedown and Ladies Night Out were all cancelled due to the new COVID variant and having larger groups indoors. Safety is still our first priority when events are being scheduled or cancelled.
One of the important parts of OCAD’s mission statement involving economic development is to work with existing industry. The industrial sector in Oelwein is a tremendous asset to Oelwein and great supporters of OCAD and are continuing to make a huge impact on our community. History proves that 80% of new job growth comes from the growth, expansion and diversification of existing industry. Although working with prospective new industries is a prime mission of OCAD’s economic development arm, we want to be very sure that our corporate citizens are well taken care of. We work very hard to assist in solving any issues presented to those industries who have invested in Oelwein.
Tools available to help business
Many businesses have done building improvements and facelifts. All these improvements benefit our business sector and make it more appealing to residents and visitors to our community. Many of these improvements were done utilizing the Downtown TIF program from the City of Oelwein. OCAD is active in the application and review processes of the program and makes a recommendation to City Council for final approval of the award dollars.
The City of Oelwein’s Revolving Loan Fund continues to be a strong asset for new business start-ups, business acquisitions, façade improvements, business expansions and all aspects of business related growth. A total of $1,875,000 is in the program and is loaned to various businesses in Oelwein. The repayment of loans is added back to the available funds for new applications from Oelwein businesses.
Many strategies and goals are carried out behind the scenes at the OCAD office. It is a constant process of recruitment and retention of businesses and industries, promotions, events, community activities, referrals and informational data. It is our goal to provide services to individuals and businesses. OCAD is proud that they can provide successful events and committees for the good of Oelwein.
JOIN OCAD
Membership in OCAD provides opportunities to businesses and individuals for networking, participation in community events and activities and to become as involved as they choose to support Oelwein and the surrounding area. Membership numbers are growing and the members are strong supporters of OCAD’s efforts to make Oelwein a great place to live, work and play. Anyone who wishes, can be a member of OCAD either personally or through your business.
The OCAD Ambassadors have been making visits to local businesses for ribbon cuttings, grand openings, new manager introductions and business improvements. These visits give the businesses an opportunity to showcase their business to the Ambassadors and promote their businesses with a photo in the newspaper. Visits were cancelled during the pandemic, so the group is happy to be returning to their visits.
Volunteers make up a huge part of OCAD. They assist with projects, activities and events. We could not be successful without the efforts and support from the volunteers.
OCAD online and downtown
OCAD will be introducing a new website in the spring of 2022. The website features a calendar of events, as well as many other facts and useful information. A list of members can also be found on the site, offering information, addresses, phone numbers and contact information for those businesses. Our website address is www.oelwein.com.
Facebook continues to be a useful marketing tool for our events and information. We have many pages that offer information that users can utilize to keep up to date on events and happenings including Oelwein Chamber & Area Development, Oelwein Economic Development, Oelwein Olde Tyme Christmas and Summer Series “Party in the Park”. Please “like” our pages to receive our notifications.
Deb Howard, OCAD executive director continues to work hand in hand with the city administrator and city council on economic development issues and projects, as well as the Chamber activities and events. Carolyn Spence, Office Manager, assists on all aspects of the OCAD office, events and projects! Among all of the daily duties and operations of OCAD, the staff sells Oelwein Dollars, tickets for the Williams Center of Performing Arts and takes reservations for the Community Plaza. OCAD is also the location for finding phone books, maps and brochures. The staff also takes many, many calls each day with questions, and makes referrals for OCAD members.
OCAD Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Inquiries, questions and comments may be directed to the staff during business hours by calling 319-283-1105 or emailing ocad@oelwein.com.
During the pandemic, we have all learned the value of our local businesses and industries. We hope you shop local and support those who have invested in our community and strive to provide the services and products that will benefit all of us. Oelwein has had a great amount of momentum in adding to our economic growth. At OCAD we feel that it is finally Oelwein’s turn to shine! We have many positive and wonderful things happening in our community! We hope that people outside of our community will come to see what we have to offer. We think they will like what they see! We are “Positively Oelwein”