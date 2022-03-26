Strang Tire & Automotive Company at 200 S. Frederick Ave., is celebrating 95 years of business in Oelwein. The Oelwein Ambassadors visited the business Thursday to offer congratulations to owner Skip Meyer and staff for the milestone celebration. In front from left are employees, John Wattson, Paul Phillips, Ron “Skip” Meyer, Dave Garlow and Ryan Lathem. Ambassadors and Junior Ambassadors from left are Carolyn Spence, Sue Johnson, Wallace and Barbara Rundle, Cassie Reinking, Janet Hofmeyer, Eric Bryan, Deb Howard — OCAD Executive Director, Carol Tousley, Michael Bryan, Sheila Bryan and Sarah Scheel.