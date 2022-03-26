Architects are working on details, dollar figures and drawings.
An application to form a non-profit organization has been approved.
Preparations are in the works for fundraising.
The effort announced last fall to renovate a historic downtown Oelwein building into an events center is progressing.
In September, a committee that had been researching options to replace the deteriorating Oelwein Plaza, announced that Bill Lincoln accepted an offer to sell the T.N. Carnell building to a nonprofit corporation being formed to own and operate a new Oelwein events center.
As of early March, the building is empty and the non-profit board has added members, according to Jim Kullmer, president of Community Bank of Oelwein, who led the original committee.
The board is comprised of original committee members Kullmer, Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Executive Director Deb Howard, Fidelity Bank and Trust Oelwein-area Market President Kent Nelson, Community Bank of Oelwein Vice President Sarah Lewis and Oelwein Community Schools Superintendent Josh Ehn. The board has since added Bryce Bentley, of Ridihalgh, Fuelling, Snitker, Weber and Co. certified public accountants; Kurt Solsma, of Edward Jones and Tracy Cummings, of the Oelwein Daily Register.
“We’re in the design phase with the architects,” said Kullmer, adding that the board and architects are discussing options and ideas now that preliminary plans are in hand.
The board is also working with a fundraising consultant to develop a level-of-giving campaign. They are also considering naming rights possibilities.
ABOUT THE BUILDING
The T.N. Carnall building at 137 South Frederick has 10,000 square feet of space on three levels. Carnall was a mayor and business man in Oelwein.
“There is so much we can do with it. It’s a wide open space upstairs,” said Kullmer as he announced the project in September.
Preliminary plans have the top floor would being used for large events, such as weddings banquets. The downstairs would be converted to meeting rooms, a bar area.
Community Bank of Oelwein pledged $50,000 in seed money to get the project started and then $200,000 in matching funds to help along the fundraising campaign.
“King Implement was probably the most remembered business that was in there,” Howard said. “And you can see the tractor and truck signs still on that wall on the west side of the building.”
WHY NOW?
The Oelwein Plaza’s conditions prompted the original committee’s creation.
“The Plaza, that has been a great asset to our community, it’s getting to the point where it’s just not going to last much longer,” Kullmer said in September. “There are structural issues. The parking lot is over the waterway and it’s deteriorating. The building is not going to be safe for very much longer.”
They began to look into replacement options.
“When we started the idea of doing an event center, we wanted to make sure that we covered all of our bases and explored all of our options,” said OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard. “So, we toured several local or nearby local as far as Cedar Rapids, Waucoma, Waterloo — we toured other facilities to see what amenities they had, and what was a good thing to have, and what they wish they had done. So we have learned a lot through this process.
“When we weighed out our options, we (discovered we) can do this facility for about half of what a new facility would be.”